Knowing how to find your computer's specs on Windows 11 is helpful for various purposes, from troubleshooting issues to understanding software compatibility and the capabilities of your system. It can also play a crucial part in helping you decide which parts of your computer you may want to upgrade.

Thankfully, finding your computer's hardware specifications is a straightforward process on Windows 11, but it isn't obvious if you don't already know how. Don't worry, though, as is this guide we'll show you the method so you can quickly find your PC's hardware details.

We'll also show you how to check in more detail using DirectX, including some in depth specs about your GPU. All you need to do now is read on!

How to find computer specs Windows 11

Note: We’ve covered two ways below to access your computer's essential specs, so depending on what information you need, try the different methods below. This is the methods for Windows 11, but the steps should be very similar for Windows 10.

1. Go to Settings > System > About (Image: © Future) Press Windows + I to open Settings. Click System on the left pane and scroll down to click About. Under Device specifications, you can check the Device name, processor, installed RAM, device ID, product ID, and system type. Below Windows specifications, you'll find the edition, version, install date, and OS build.

2. Check specs through DirectX (Image: © Future) Press Windows + S, type dxdiag, and click the DirectX app to open it. The first tab is System, which gives you information on the Operating System, System Model, BIOS, Processor, RAM, and DirectX version. The second and third tabs are Display 1 and Display 2 (if you have two GPUs), which display the GPU name, manufacturer, chip type, DAC type, device type, approx. total memory, VRAM, shared memory, and HDR. You’ll also find the current display mode, which shows the display resolution and the refresh rate.