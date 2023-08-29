Your iPhone camera might have a hidden image stabilizer — here's where to find it

If you have an iPhone 14 model, your iOS device has a hidden image stabilizer, which you'll definitely want to turn on when you shoot video.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models feature an Enhanced Stabilization mode, buried in the Camera settings. While your iPhone already has optical image stabilization, this enhanced stabilizer is a form of electronic image stabilization, which works in a similar way to the iPhone's Action Mode, but for normal Video and Cinematic modes.

It works by essentially cropping your final outputted video slightly, while actually recording the whole frame. This allows the camera to match up frames and mitigate any movement, thereby effectively stabilizing your footage.

This is a video-only feature, but this type of frame-to-frame stabilization is only applicable to video, so that makes sense. The iPhone's sensor-shift and optical stabilizers automatically help keep things steady for low light, slow shutter photography anyway.

Ready to learn how to enable Enhanced Stabilization on your iPhone? Read on.

How to enable Enhanced Stabilization on iPhone

Remember, this feature is only available on iPhone 14 models or later.

1. Go to Settings > Camera (Image: © Future) Open the Settings app and tap Camera.

2. Tap Record Video (Image: © Future) Now select Record Video.

3. Toggle on Enhanced Stabilization (Image: © Future) Now hit the Enhanced Stabilization toggle to turn it on.

And you're done! That's really all there is to it. You should now experience smoother and more professional-looking video.

