Discovering how to drop the "Hey" from "Hey Siri" on iPhone puts Apple’s voice assistant on a par with Amazon’s alternative — after all, you only need to say, “ Alexa ” to activate that particular service and it feels more immediate as a result.

So long as you have iOS 17 on your iPhone, you can drop the “Hey” immediately. Try saying, “Siri, what’s the weather” to test whether the “Hey” can be dropped and, if it doesn’t work, delve into the settings to make sure the change is active. We show you how to do that below.

It’s also worth remembering that you don’t always have to say “Siri” before you issue a request either. If you’ve already asked Siri one question, you can immediately put in more requests by simply uttering the required commands. It’s all part of Apple’s way to make Siri feel easier to use and more seamless.

How to drop the "Hey" from "Hey Siri" on iPhone

Remember, you'll need iOS 17 to use this feature. We can show you how to download and install iOS 17 if you need to upgrade your iPhone software.

1. Go to Settings > Siri and Search (Image: © Future) First of all, open the Settings app on your iPhone. Then scroll down and select Siri & Search.

2. Tap Listen For (Image: © Future) Now, in the Ask Siri box, select Listen For. You will already see a preview of this setting.

3. Select “Siri” or “Hey Siri” (Image: © Future) You will see three options. You can choose Off if you don’t want to your iPhone to listen out for “Hey Siri” or “Siri”. You can also select “Hey Siri” if you still want the personal assistant to be triggered in the traditional manner. To drop the “Hey” from “Hey Siri” on iPhone, however, simply tap “Siri” or “Hey Siri”. You can not trigger the assistant without using Hey while still giving you the option of using it if you wish.