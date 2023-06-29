Your iPhone is listening to you — here’s how to prevent that

Worried that your iPhone is listening to you? Because if you're using Siri voice commands to awaken Apple's digital assistant, it certainly is.

Now, we're not talking about that all-too-suspicious feeling of having a conversation with a friend, only for your phone to be flooded with related content just a few hours later. Siri doesn't snoop on you in that way. In fact, two years ago, Apple changed its policies so that most Siri requests are processed on your phone and never reach the company's servers. (Here's Apple's latest explanation of privacy issues surrounding Ask Siri and Dictation.)

But though it's not recording what you say, Siri is listening for specific wake words. As of now, that's "Hey Siri," though once iOS 17 arrives in the fall, you can simply say "Siri" to activate the digital assistant. When it hears that word or phrase, Siri can spring into action, enabling us to do everything from send texts and check the weather to set a timer for dinner — all through a simple verbal command.

As convenient as that is — and Siri helps make iPhones some of the best phones around — you may not be comfortable with the idea of a digital assistant hanging on your every word. Fortunately, it’s easy to turn off Siri with a few taps in Settings.

How to stop your iPhone listening to you

Open Settings > Siri & Search Toggle off Listen for “Hey Siri” Toggle off Allow Siri When Locked Toggle off Press Side Button for Siri Tap Turn Off Siri

Read on to see more detailed instructions for each step.

1. Open Settings > Siri & Search (Image: © Future) Open Settings, scroll down and tap Siri & Search.

2. Toggle off Listen for “Hey Siri” (Image: © Future) Beneath Ask Siri, toggle off Listen for “Hey Siri”.

3. Toggle off Allow Siri When Locked (Image: © Future) Next, toggle off Allow Siri When Locked.

4. Toggle off Press Side Button for Siri (Image: © Future) Repeating the same process again, toggle off Press Side Button for Siri.

5. Turn off Siri (Image: © Future) When a notification then appears, tap Turn Off Siri.

There you go — from now on, you won’t have to worry about Siri snooping around in the background.

