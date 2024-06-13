ChatGPT is a versatile tool, but it's important to recognize its limitations as it might not be the perfect fit for everyone. Subscription services like ChatGPT Plus offer a range of benefits, but they also come with recurring costs that can add up over time.

Whether you’re aiming to reduce expenses, exploring alternative AI options, or simply no longer require the premium features, understanding how to manage your subscriptions is crucial.

By knowing how to cancel ChatGPT Plus, you can ensure you’re only paying for a service that truly meet your needs. Let's get started.

Quick steps

Log into ChatGPT

Click My plan

Choose Manage my subscription

Select Cancel Plan

Step 1. Log into ChatGPT (Image: © Future) Begin by logging into your ChatGPT account.

Step 2. Access your plan (Image: © Future) Navigate to the left sidebar and click My plan to access your subscription details.

Step 3. Manage your subscription (Image: © Future) Select Manage my subscription. A pop up window will appear to take you to plan management page.

Step 4. Cancel your plan (Image: © Future) Select Cancel Plan.

Step 5. Confirm the cancellation (Image: © Future) Confirm the cancellation of your subscription by clicking Cancel plan.

How to cancel Plus in iOS

Open the Settings app on your iPhone

Tap your name at the top of the screen

Select Subscriptions from the list of options

Find and tap ChatGPT in your list of active subscriptions

Tap Cancel Subscription at the bottom of the screen

Confirm the cancellation when prompted in the pop-up window

How to cancel Plus in Android

Open the Google Play Store on your device

Make sure you're logged in to the Google account you used to subscribe

Tap on the Menu icon and choose Subscriptions

Select your ChatGPT Plus subscription

Tap on Cancel subscription.

Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the cancellation process

With the new desktop app now available for Mac, accessing ChatGPT's capabilities has become even more convenient. However, if you're considering other options, take a look at our comparison the best ChatGPT alternatives to ensure you make an informed decision.