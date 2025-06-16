This epic ChatGPT discount is too good to resist if you run a small team — save 96%

Yes, ChatGPT can be yours to use completely free of charge. But these days, all of the good features are locked behind a paywall.

The good news is that if you’ve been eyeing up some of the fancier features of ChatGPT, now is a great time to test them out. Right now, OpenAI is offering a pretty hefty 96% discount on ChatGPT Teams.

While that sounds like something that you would need your own business for, anybody can sign up for ChatGPT Teams, offering access to some of the best paid for features to up to five people on one account.

How to claim the discount

1. Head to the ChatGPT website (Image: © ChatGPT / Alex Hughes) The first step in getting this deal is to head over to this link on the ChatGPT website. There you will see a discounted version of ChatGPT Teams, showing the price down from $30/£30 a month to just $1/£1. The deal only lasts for one month, but can be accessed by up to five people in that time.

2. Complete the deal (Image: © ChatGPT / Alex Hughes) When you arrive on this page, it will ask you to either sign in to your account, or create a new one to verify your eligibility for the promotion. Even if you already have an account, you can still get the discount. Once you’ve signed in or created a new account, simply continue through and make the $1/£1 payment. If you know you don’t want to pay the $30/£30 the following month, head to the account settings and go into manage subscription or plan section. From here, there will be a team plan section which will allow you to cancel.

3. Add your friends or colleagues (Image: © ChatGPT / Alex Hughes) Once your account is created, you’ll be asked to set up a workspace. From here, you can invite people to join that workspace and get access to all of the features of ChatGPT Teams.

What does ChatGPT Teams offer?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Teams plan is one step up from ChatGPT Pro. That includes higher limits on the model’s output and a faster performance. You can tailor ChatGPT to your work file uploads, projects and lock its memory to the files that you work with most.

This plan includes dedicated workspaces. This allows you to organize AI interactions into departments, projects and general structures. This is especially useful if you’re wanting to keep images, conversations and ideas in separate areas.

One of the most useful features of this plan, especially for businesses is that ChatGPT doesn’t train off any data produced by a Team account. This means you can upload work files or come up with ideas safely.

It includes unlimited access to GPT-4o — ChatGPT’s advanced reasoning model and offers all of the important advanced features of ChatGPT like the ability to analyse visual data and generate images.

If you decide to keep the plan past the first month, everything revolves around the interactions of a team, allowing you to manage users, set up admin controls and give different account members roles and levels of access.