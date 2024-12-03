What is a super-automatic espresso machine, and are they worth it?

Coffee is a serious business; the National Coffee Association reports that consumers spent almost $110 billion on coffee in 2022. But while barista-made lattes taste amazing, the cost can add up quickly — especially if you buy one daily.

Purchasing one of the best coffee makers, or best espresso machines, is an investment that will save you in the long term, since you can make coffee shop-grade drinks at home. And if you’re in the market for a tasty cup of Joe, you’ve probably come across the name “super-automatic espresso machine.” We pinged two coffee experts to learn how these machines work and whether you can justify the cost.

What are super-automatic coffee machines?

There are four types of espresso machines: Manual, semi-automatic, automatic, and super-automatic. “The manual espresso machine was created for one purpose: to heat and pressurize water and force it through very finely ground coffee,” explains Dave Lanning, owner of Dave’s Coffee .

A semi-automatic machine requires you to grind the beans, tamp the grounds, control the extraction time, and steam the milk. An automatic machine controls the extraction time, though you’ll still be responsible for the remaining steps. A super-automatic machine does everything: grinding, tamping, extracting, and frothing. It’s also the most expensive option.

As Lanning explains, “The super-automatic espresso machine does all this [grinding, dosing, tamping, extraction] with the push of a single button, and does it perfectly every single time. As conditions change, the machine monitors the critical parameters you’ve programmed in and automatically adjusts on the fly.”

How do super-automatic machines work?

Super-automatic espresso machines require you to load whole coffee beans into the hopper and fill the reservoir with water. Once you’ve done that, you only need to press a button, and the machine will do the rest. It will grind the exact amount of beans you need, compress them into a puck, heat the water, and force it through the grounds. The result is fresh espresso that tastes as good as a shot from your local coffee shop.

“The difference in these machines is that they have a set process to produce the coffee you want,” says Shonali Paul of Paul John Indian Caffeine Company . “You can’t change or tweak anything about the brewing methods. However, it will give you any coffee at the touch of a button without having to guess any rations or grinds.”

You’ll also need to empty the grounds every few days when they build up, or the machine won’t be able to make additional espresso shots.

Are super-automatic espresso machines worth it?

Super-automatic espresso machines aren’t cheap, but if you love coffee and want to make espresso on demand at home, this machine may be worth the splurge. Consider the following factors to decide whether or not to take the plunge.

Price

A super-automatic espresso machine, like the DeLonghi Magnifica or the Philips 3200 Series , costs around $500 to $1,000. That sounds like a lot of money (and it is), but if you buy a latte or espresso from your barista every day, you can offset the cost within a few months.

As Paul explains, “All coffee equipment is relatively expensive, and you can get pretty good super-automatic machines at a reasonable price. You can also get very expensive manual machines, so the price greatly varies. The best way to decide would be with your own needs and what you require from the machine.”

Convenience

“If you want your coffee with no fuss and don’t have the time to spend on making it, super-automatic machines are the way to go,” explains Paul. They are the most convenient type of espresso machine and take all the guesswork out of achieving the perfect shot of espresso.

However, it might not be the best option if you want to retain some control. “If you like the art of making coffee, you’ll want a semi-automatic or manual brewer, giving you more control and creativity with your coffee,” advises Paul.

Coffee quality

Lanning is a recent convert to the excellence of super-automatic espresso machines after being opposed to them for most of his career. “I have been adamantly opposed to super-automatic espresso machines for the past 15 years of my coffee career,” he says. “My moment of revelation came when I realized this fantastic piece of technology could produce a perfect shot of espresso consistently that rivals the quality of a highly trained and experienced barista.”

If you’re looking for the best quality coffee outside your local coffee house, a super-automatic espresso machine is your best option.

Customization

Super-automatic espresso machines have several coffee settings, allowing you to customize your drink according to your preferences. The exact customizations will depend on the model, but many will let you make a single or double shot of espresso or choose a specialized drink like a latte or cappuccino. You might need to play around with the different settings to find which one you like best — or you can switch up your coffee drink daily to keep things interesting.

Maintenance

One of Lanning’s favorite features of the super-automatic espresso machine is maintenance-related. These machines often have “Self-cleaning functions that keep the machine in pristine condition,” he says. And “Modular internal components ensure that when there is an issue with the espresso machine, it’s as simple as unplugging a module and swapping it out with a new one.”

Looks

Super-automatic espresso machines usually look fairly sleek — but they are also large and can take up a lot of counter space. If you have a small kitchen, you’ll either need to give up some counter space or find a home for your espresso machine when it’s not in use.



Is a super-automatic coffee machine right for you?

Now you understand how a super-automatic espresso machine works, you’ll need to decide whether it’s right for you. “Those that want their coffee fast and with no worries would benefit from a super-automatic machine,” says Paul. “But those that like the experience of coffee would benefit from investing in a manual machine.”

Lanning agrees. “I feel that the decision to go manual or super-automatic needs to fit in with your vision and vibe,” she says. “It’s not for everyone, nor should it be.”

Consider whether you want your espresso-making experience to be completely hands-off or prefer to have some control and get your hands dirty. Ultimately, the decision will be up to your coffee preferences and budget — but if you can afford it and have the space, a super-automatic espresso machine could be an excellent purchase.