Coffee expert reveals the 'enemy of great tasting coffee' — and the cleaning hack you need to fix it

There’s many ways to achieve some seriously good coffee. For example, you can buy one of the best coffee makers or, for this hack, one of the best espresso machines. But, the espresso machine alone won’t be enough to keep providing you with great-tasting coffee if you don’t look after it.

I’m certainly guilty of blaming my espresso machine when my coffee doesn't come out quite right. I’ll say, “it’s old” or “it’s not been used for a while, so now it’s acting up”. After all, I’m not a barista, even if my espresso machine sometimes makes me feel like one.

I used to think that my coffee maker simply didn't work as well as it used to, but as I've learned from a recent TikTok, all my problems can be solved in under a minute.

Heavenly coffee was just a few cleaning tips away, and it can be for you too. We’re not gatekeeping here, in fact we’re going to jump into exactly what you need to do to defeat the ‘enemy of great tasting coffee’. Here’s the TikTok that’ll solve your coffee woes:

With over half a million followers, user @goldenbrown.coffee reveals the reason behind your poor flavored brew. He begins, “The enemy of good tasting coffee is coffee build-up and oils in the shower screen, in the pipe between the group head, and the pump. He goes on to demonstrate using a Breville espresso machine, like the Breville Barista Express that we reviewed, exactly what cleaning you need to do to get your coffee tasting its best again.

Here’s the two ways to make sure your machine is clean:

The 2-step routine that will keep your espresso machine clean

1. Flush water after a shot

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

For this, you need to carry out the following simple steps:

Remove the portafilter from the group head Run a single shot of espresso without the filter This will flush the group head with water to remove coffee residue and build-up

2. Perform a back flush

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You should also perform a back flush on your coffee maker every day, or at least once a week. Here’s how:

Remove the portafilter from the group head Insert a single filter basket into the portafilter Insert a rubber cleaning disc into the filter basket Place the portafilter back into the group head Press the button for a single shot of espresso The pressure will push the water back up into the pipe and remove some of the residue Once the cycle is finished, water will run into the drip tray Empty the filter

As mentioned, the TikTok post demonstrates with a Breville coffee machine and, it's important to note, each model will vary. As standard, most models will have the necessary for the method described above. But, if you notice you have a blind basket, it's made specifically for back flushing an espresso machine and you don't need the rubber cleaning disc. He further explained in the comments that if your espresso machine doesn’t have either a cleaning disc or blind basket - wiping and flushing the head before and after every use is also helpful.

A user also commented that there’s a cleaning cycle on certain machines that is programmed specifically for back flushing, rather than running a single shot. So, be sure to check your manufacturer's instruction booklet.

Why is it important to clean your espresso machine?

(Image credit: Future)

When you don’t clean your espresso machine, your coffee doesn't taste good, but it’s more than just a flavor problem. If you don’t clean it, the build-up in your machine can also breed bacteria that is damaging to your health. This build-up can also eventually cause blockages and prevent the machine from working altogether. It’s not just the build-up that’s going to stop your espresso machine working if you don’t clean it, but all the leftover oils and coffee grounds, too.

Simply, if you don’t look after your espresso machine, you’ll suffer from bad-tasting coffee and, eventually, your machine won’t function anymore. For the longevity of your espresso machine and for the love of coffee, cleaning it on a regular basis will help your machine thrive and your coffee tasting delicious.