We tested and love the Ninja Creami and now it's on sale for Black Friday

We've been scouring the best Black Friday deals to bring you savings you won't want to miss. If an ice cream maker has been on your wishlist, now’s the time to grab one. Right now, the beloved Ninja Creami is just $199 at Amazon — that's $20 off the regular $219 price.

With its extra-large tubs, you can whip up family-sized holiday treats for everyone, like homemade peppermint bark ice cream or eggnog gelato. Who needs store-bought when you can create your own festive flavors at home?

Ninja Creami Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream Maker: was $219 now $199 at Amazon The Ninja 11-in-1 Frozen Treat Maker is a go-to for whipping up ice cream, gelato, sorbet, frozen drinks, and more. Designed with two XL family-size pint containers, it’s perfect for sharing with the whole family. Its versatile features also make it easy to create creamy, customizable treats right at home, giving you endless possibilities for frozen desserts made just the way you like them.

Save even more on Black Friday with Amazon's promo codes.

In our Ninja Creami review, we described it as “so easy to make ice cream, it’s dangerous.” If you’re a frozen dessert enthusiast, this gadget is a must-have for your kitchen. We awarded it four stars for its versatile features and easy cleaning. Plus, it offers plenty of customizable recipes to suit different diets, so there's something for everyone to enjoy.

The Ninja Creami may not be an essential kitchen gadget, but it’s far from just a gimmick. If you’re into healthy eating or follow specific dietary needs — like keto, allergy-friendly, or sugar-free options — it’s one of the simplest tools for creating homemade frozen desserts.

Sure, you’ll need to freeze your ingredients a day in advance, but hey, good things come to those who wait, right? Trust me, it’s absolutely worth it. And at this price it’s an absolute steal, and definitely one of the best Black Black Friday Ninja deals I've seen.