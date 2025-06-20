My summer just got cooler — the Ninja Creami is on sale and I'm not going to stop until everything is ice cream

Not only is the Ninja Creami on sale for just $169, it's also a Walmart exclusive version. Yes, this exact Creami is only available at Walmart, so you can't get this deal anywhere else. The only difference? The Walmart version doesn't have a "smoothie bowl" setting (but you're also saving $, as the Amazon version is $229).

The Ninja Creami comes with 2 pint containers so you can prepare servings in advance. What's more, is the Creami works with milk, non-dairy milk, and even fruit juice to make sorbets. You can add whatever ingredients you want — so in theory you could make Oreo-soymilk-chocolate protein ice cream. My mouth is watering just thinking about it.

In our 4-star review of the Ninja Creami, we loved how it made ice cream regardless of dietary restrictions. Vegans, those with lactose intolerance, or simply those who would rather skip the cow won't miss out on summer treats.

Ninja Creami: was $199 now $169 at Walmart The Walmart-exclusive version of the Creami retails at $199, whereas the Amazon version is $229 (and has a smoothie bowl function). However, if you don't need a smoothie bowl function, you should definitely save your cash and get the Walmart exclusive. It's $169 right now, so you'll end up saving a whopping $60.

As I mentioned earlier, the Ninja Creami comes with two pint containers so you'll be able to prep desserts ahead of time. Also, you can buy extra containers for $24 on Walmart.

My mouth is watering just thinking about all the treats I want to make in the Creami. Pineapple sorbet, key lime cheesecake ice cream... heck, even super-healthy soymilk protein froyo.

Because the Ninja Creami can make loads of different types of dessert, anyone will be catered for, regardless of dietary restrictions. Ninja designed the Creami to suit a variety of diets: Keto, vegan, even fruitarians!

(Image credit: Future)

In his review, our reviewer Hunter mentioned how easy the Creami was to use. While you have to pre-freeze your base for 24 hours, the Creami streamlined the usually laborious process of making homemade ice cream. He loved the Mix-in function and "felt like [he was] working at Dairy Queen".

But where the Creami really excelled was making ice cream with powders, like protein powder or flavoring powder (think instant coffee, matcha, or chai latte powder). The Creami mixed all these inclusions in without resulting in a chalky or bitty texture, which is where other blenders and ice cream makers fall short. There are loads of no-prep recipes out there, too.

So if you're gearing up for summer and you want to make the most of the heat, now is the perfect time to indulge in a little treat-yo-self with the $169 Ninja Creami. If you get the Creami, make sure to read our do's and don'ts of making perfect ice cream in the Ninja Creami. Be mindful to follow Ninja's advice on what you shouldn't ice cream-ify, too!