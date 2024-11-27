Ninja just dropped its Black Friday sales — 9 deals I would add to my kitchen now from $69
The best Ninja deals right now
With Black Friday just two days away, some of the biggest names are finally dropping their deals. We’re vetting the best Black Friday deals live. I’ve been holding my breath for one of my favorite kitchen brands to slash their prices, and it’s finally happened.
I'm moving house in a couple of weeks, and in classic me fashion, I've mad e a comprehensive spreadsheet with everything I need to buy for the new place. Although my "Cookware" column is already filled, the Ninja NeverStick pan set is calling my name. This amazing nonstick pan set is discounted by 43% — it's lowest ever price. Oh, yes: five of these items are at their lowest ever price. I know, is this heaven or something?
I've rounded up nine of the best deals, including five products at their best ever prices.
Best Ninja Black Friday deals
The Ninja Single-Serve coffee maker is compatible with K-Cups, not Nespresso pods. This is the perfect alternative to a Nespresso machine, meaning you get all the ease of pods without the mess of a standard espresso machine. The built-in, folding milk frother helps you make the most of your space while still being able to make coffeehouse-quality drinks at home. Most espresso machines are upwards of $300, so this is a wonderful pricepoint to start at.
Yes — this is the Thirsti’s best ever price. Ninja’s answer to the Sodastream, this versatile product will have you at-home fizzing in no time. You can completely customize your flavorings from any of Ninja’s syrups, and sugar-free is available too. You can even just fizz water and sip on your carbonated water, European-style. $79 is also the Thirsti’s best ever price.
In our review of the Ninja Foodie 2-Basket Air Fryer, we praised its versatility and ability to cook two different things at once. The Foodie Air Fryer has 6 settings: Air Fry, Air Broil, Roast, Bake, Reheat and Dehydrate. We also loved that its baskets were dishwasher-safe, which made our lives easier while cooking. This air fryer has been out for a few years now, but that just goes to show how great it is.
If you’re going to get a Ninja blender, you might as well go the whole hog and invest in the Kitchen System at this price. At just $129 for a blender, food processor, and to-go sippy cups, this is a fantastic deal. The lowest we’ve ever seen this system go is $124, so $129 isn’t far off.
The NeverDull Premium Knife set is a — you guessed it — premium knife set. This set comes with eleven knives, a pair of kitchen scissors, a built-in knife block for storage, and a built-in knife sharpener. Ninja attests to the quality of these knives by promising they will stay razor-sharp for ten years.
This smart grill has five settings: Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Broil, and Dehydrate. With the built-in smart thermometer, you can keep an eye on the internal temperature of your meat even while using the pre-made ‘doneness’ settings that ensure whatever you cook will be served just to your liking.
While this isn’t the lowest ever price, it’s literally only $7 off. Considering you get three coffee makers with this one machine, it’s versatile for the price, too. You get an espresso machine, drip brewer, and a Nespresso machine in one. If you want to experiment with your coffee but your partner or housemates just want to insert a Nespresso pod and be done with it, this machine is the perfect compromise.
This grill comes with wood pellets so you can ensure your food gets that smoky hickory flavor as it cooks. The Woodfire Pro Grill can turn hamburgers into a delicacy and is ideal for small yard spaces. Not only can you grill, you can also smoke meat in your yard without having to invest in a massive smoker. Save $150 now.
This is the 16-piece set’s lowest ever price. Ninja also sells its NeverStick Premium pans in sets of 7, 11, 14, and 10, so if you don’t need a 16-piece set, don’t fret. However, the 16-piece set has the highest savings of a massive 43%, so this is the deal I’d be buying.
Erin Bashford is a staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering reviews. She has a Masters in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from the University of East Anglia and 7 years of experience writing music, events, and food reviews. Now she’s turned her attention to tech for Tom’s Guide, reviewing everything from earbuds to garlic crushers. In her spare time you can find her reading, practising yoga, writing, or stressing over today’s NYT Games.