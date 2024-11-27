Ninja just dropped its Black Friday sales — 9 deals I would add to my kitchen now from $69

With Black Friday just two days away, some of the biggest names are finally dropping their deals. We’re vetting the best Black Friday deals live . I’ve been holding my breath for one of my favorite kitchen brands to slash their prices, and it’s finally happened.

I'm moving house in a couple of weeks, and in classic me fashion, I've mad e a comprehensive spreadsheet with everything I need to buy for the new place. Although my "Cookware" column is already filled, the Ninja NeverStick pan set is calling my name. This amazing nonstick pan set is discounted by 43% — it's lowest ever price. Oh, yes: five of these items are at their lowest ever price. I know, is this heaven or something?

I've rounded up nine of the best deals, including five products at their best ever prices.

Erin Bashford Staff Writer, Reviews Erin is a reviews writer here at Tom’s Guide. Most of her time is spent playing with new coffee machines, air fryers, multi-cookers, and various kitchen accessories. She’s reviewed almost all of Instant’s Pot range, and knows her way around an espresso machine thanks to her four years of barista experience.

Best Ninja Black Friday deals

Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker : was $99 now $69 at Amazon The Ninja Single-Serve coffee maker is compatible with K-Cups, not Nespresso pods. This is the perfect alternative to a Nespresso machine, meaning you get all the ease of pods without the mess of a standard espresso machine. The built-in, folding milk frother helps you make the most of your space while still being able to make coffeehouse-quality drinks at home. Most espresso machines are upwards of $300, so this is a wonderful pricepoint to start at.

Ninja Thirsti : was $179 now $79 at Amazon Yes — this is the Thirsti’s best ever price. Ninja’s answer to the Sodastream, this versatile product will have you at-home fizzing in no time. You can completely customize your flavorings from any of Ninja’s syrups, and sugar-free is available too. You can even just fizz water and sip on your carbonated water, European-style. $79 is also the Thirsti’s best ever price.

Ninja Professional Plus Blender Kitchen System with Auto-iQ: was $219 now $129 at Amazon If you’re going to get a Ninja blender, you might as well go the whole hog and invest in the Kitchen System at this price. At just $129 for a blender, food processor, and to-go sippy cups, this is a fantastic deal. The lowest we’ve ever seen this system go is $124, so $129 isn’t far off.

Ninja Foodi NeverDull 12 Knife Set: was $249 now $149 at Amazon The NeverDull Premium Knife set is a — you guessed it — premium knife set. This set comes with eleven knives, a pair of kitchen scissors, a built-in knife block for storage, and a built-in knife sharpener. Ninja attests to the quality of these knives by promising they will stay razor-sharp for ten years.

Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill: was $249 now $159 at Amazon This smart grill has five settings: Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Broil, and Dehydrate. With the built-in smart thermometer, you can keep an eye on the internal temperature of your meat even while using the pre-made ‘doneness’ settings that ensure whatever you cook will be served just to your liking.

Ninja Espresso & Coffee Barista System: was $249 now $179 at Amazon While this isn’t the lowest ever price, it’s literally only $7 off. Considering you get three coffee makers with this one machine, it’s versatile for the price, too. You get an espresso machine, drip brewer, and a Nespresso machine in one. If you want to experiment with your coffee but your partner or housemates just want to insert a Nespresso pod and be done with it, this machine is the perfect compromise.