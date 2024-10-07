This stunning KitchenAid mixer is 37% off in Prime Day-beating deal
KitchenAid appliances are among the best stand mixers we’ve tested at Tom’s Guide when it comes to improving your baking prowess.
Right now, you can save $170 on the KitchenAid’s Artisan 5.5-quart bowl-lift stand mixer. That means you pay $279 — a 37% saving on the $449 list price. The offer is available directly on KitchenAid’s website, and beats anything we’ve found on Amazon.
At this price, you can become a master baker and mix up a whole stack of cookies for family and friends this weekend.
KitchenAid Artisan 5.5-quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer: was $449 now $279 @ KitchenAid
Enjoy using KitchenAid's Artisan stand mixer and the added power that the Bowl-Lift model provides. Mix dough and heavy ingredients knowing that the mixer will stay firmly in place and that the appliance has the functionality to perform tough mixing tasks.
KitchenAid is a kitchen appliance brand that offers robust and reliable products that last for years, but the products come at a premium price, and that’s why we think this is a great deal.
This KitchenAid has a bowl-lift design, slightly different from the tilt-head designs you might be more familiar with. However, although it comes in slightly taller than KitchenAid’s Classic and Artisan tilt-head stand mixers, it offers more stability for bigger loads and won’t shift when mixing heavy dough.
On top of the design (that will look great on any countertop), it offers 11 speeds for power and control when blending, beating and whipping. And with a spacious 5.5-quart bowl, it’s perfect for making small and large batches, using either the flat beater, dough hook or wire whip. Like all KitchenAid stand mixers, it also features a central hub where you can attach over 10 accessories to make pasta, grind meat or spiralize vegetables.
The only problem you’ll have with this deal is deciding which of the 5 colors to choose — Contour Silver, Black Matte, Empire Red, Agave, or Porcelain White.
