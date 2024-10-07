How to choose the best KitchenAid stand mixer

With Amazon Prime Big Deal Days just moments away, now is the time to check out the products you’re keen to snap up at a bargain, especially higher-price kitchen appliances that require more thought and investment. To help you get started, we’ve compiled a guide on choosing the best KitchenAid stand mixer so you’ll know exactly what to look for when the sales start.



KitchenAid is a highly-esteemed brand that designs robust appliances that are fit to last, so if you’re looking for one of the best stand mixers , you won’t be short-changed. From the Classic to the latest KitchenAid Design Series Evergreen stand mixer , there’s a wealth of models to choose from, so whether you are a hobbyist baker or a pro, there’s a KitchenAid stand mixer that’s perfect for you.



Whatever you pick, a KitchenAid stand mixer will look stunning on your countertop. Choose the Classic, Artisan Mini, Artisan Tilt-head, Artisan Bowl-lift, Pro Line, Professional Series, or why not consider the latest Evergreen model from the 2024 Design Series — it’s got a walnut bowl! There’s also a whole host of sizes and combinations to choose from.



However, when searching for the perfect KitchenAid, it can be tricky to tell them apart and then work out what will serve you best with your baking. Thankfully, we have the experience and hands-on knowledge to help you decide.



It’s easy to spot a KitchenAid mixer by its iconic styling, but not all models are the same, so if you are unfamiliar with the brand, it’s worth having a quick breakdown of what each offers.



What's the difference between the KitchenAid Classic and KitchenAid Artisan?

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

The Classic has been around longer than the Artisan stand mixer, although this doesn’t automatically mean you should opt for the newer model. Although the Classic has a smaller bowl capacity, less power, comes without a pouring shield, and retails for a smaller price, it still delivers an excellent performance. It could be a good option if you want to invest in a reliable machine but don’t need the capacity to batch-bake cupcakes or mix large quantities of dough that require a hefty motor.



KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-quart, tilt-head, stand mixer: was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

This iconic KitchenAid stand mixer is available in either black or white, with a 4.5-quart brushed stainless steel bowl. The mixer comes with a flat beater, dough hook and wire whisk and is a perfect entry point stand mixer for bakers.

Top tip A pouring shield is helpful, but in the past, I’ve impoverished by placing a tea towel over my mixing bowl to stop flour and powdered sugar from escaping.

However, if you’re attracted to KitchenAid because of the vast array of colors, you won’t get this with the Classic, which comes in black or white.

On looks, there’s very little to separate the two, apart from the color mentioned above. Still, you will find that the Classic’s mixing bowl doesn’t have a handle, which can be handy (pardon the pun) when placing and removing the bowl, as I use it to help twist and lock it into place.

KitchenAid Classic and KitchenAid Artisan: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Classic Artisan Capacity 4.5 qt 5 qt Motor 275 325 Accessories flat beater, dough hook, wire whip flat beater, dough hook, wire whip, pouring shield Bowl type Brushed stainless steel (no handle) Polished steel (with handle), option for glass bowl Speeds 5 5 Colors 2 39 Price $329 $429

KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart, tilt-head stand mixer: $349 @ Amazon

This KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer has a 325-watt motor, with plenty of power to mix, beat and whip ingredients in its 5-quart stainless steel bowl. It also has a pouring shield and three mixer attachments.

Tilt-head or Bowl-lift?

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

The Artisan is available in two model styles — the tilt-head and bowl-lift — although we’ve only compared the Classic with the Artisan tilt-head version above.



There’s no huge aesthetic difference between the Classic and Artisan tilt-head stand mixers, but you’ll notice a significant contrast between the tilt-head and bowl-lift models. The bowl-lift looks much more industrial as if it means serious business. But don’t let that scare you. The main difference is how the bowl attaches to the mixer. While the top of the tilt-head tips back using a lever on the side so that you can twist the bowl onto the base, the head section of the bowl-lift remains fixed. Instead, it uses a lever to raise and lower the bowl to mix and add ingredients.



The tilt-head will fit comfortably under most kitchen cabinets, where I place mine, and measures 14 inches tall. However, the bowl-lift requires more headroom and stands at 16 ½ inches tall, so it’s likely that you’ll need to place it on a countertop without a cabinet above.



(Image credit: KitchenAid)

How does the bowl-lift work?

The bowl is almost hugged by two arms extending from the appliance, which secures it in place. The bowl can then be raised and lowered using a lever, and once in the lower position, the accessories can be added.

The appliance is designed for larger and heavier mixes than the tilt-head, and with this in mind, the design has a broader base to keep it more stable on the countertop.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Once again, colors on the bowl-lift version are more limited, but unlike the Classic, with two options, you still have 10 to choose from, which is still a good selection.

Apart from being an option when buying an Artisan stand mixer, the bowl-lift design is also used within KitchenAid’s Pro Line and Professional Series designs, more on these soon.

Should you buy a bowl-lift?

Unless you’re a serious baker and regularly bake bread and large quantities of cakes, you won’t need anything as large or powerful as the bowl-lift. However, the bowl-lift is the best option if you’re an experienced baker and need a sturdy machine to handle heavy dough and large batches of mixture.

KitchenAid’s Pro Line and Professional Series: Bake like a chef

While the Artisan is only available with a maximum bowl capacity of 5-quart, with the Pro Line and Professional Series you can choose between a 5-7-quart bowl. For a 6-quart bowl choose either the Pro 600, with its classic stainless bowl, or the Professional 6500 Design, which has an attractive glass bowl and lid, and up to 15 color options.



However, if you require even more power and capacity, KitchenAid’s largest domestic stand mixer is the Pro Line Series 7-quart bowl — you’ll be able to mix up to 14 dozen cookies in one batch.

KitchenAid, Pro Line Series 7-quart, bowl-lift, stand mixer: $599 @ Crate&Barrel

KitchenAid's Pro Line Series provides professional mixing for the home kitchen. Suitable for mixing large and heavy ingredients, including up to 13 dozen cookies in one go, or 8.5 lbs of bread dough. It includes a wire whip, flat beater, dough hook, flex-edge beater and pouring shield.



KitchenAid Artisan Mini: Perfect for small bakes

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

If space is at a premium in your kitchen, or you only bake for one or two and don’t need a 5-quart bowl capacity, KitchenAid offers a mini version of the Artisan. It comes with a 3.5-quart bowl, is available in 11 colors, and, according to KitchenAid, is just as powerful as the Classic. Despite its small dimensions, it still has a central hub to attach all the standard KitchenAid attachments.

And although it is a mini version, you’ll still be able to mix up five dozen cookies in a single batch — plenty to keep me going for a day or two! We think it’s small and mighty.



KitchenAid Artisan Mini, 3.5-quart, tilt-head, stand mixer: $375 @ Amazon

This small KitchenAid still packs a punch in the kitchen but is ideal for those with small spaces or with smaller capacity needs. However, it still comes with three mixing attachments and the standard KitchenAid hub attachment.

KitchenAid's Design Series: For those serious about looks

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

If the latest design is your thing, you’ll be knocked back by KitchenAid’s newest entry. The Design Series Evergreen Stand Mixer, $699 , takes a bold take on the classic shape. The tilt-head mixer has a matte mossy-green body, brass debossed leaf fixtures, and an all-new walnut mixing bowl.

It’s the first KitchenAid stand mixer to feature a wooden bowl, which will undoubtedly need more maintenance than the standard stainless steel or glass bowls, but wow, it looks terrific! As the bowl will need more care, we wouldn’t recommend it for professional bakers, but if you love design, are prepared to care for the wooden bowl correctly, and are a hobbyist baker, it could be for you.



KitchenAid Design Series Evergreen Stand Mixer: $699 @ Williams Sonoma

Featuring a unique walnut wooden bowl and brass accents, this revamped stand mixer has already sold out at Crate & Barrel but is still available at Williams Sonoma.

KitchenAid attachments: More than baking

(Image credit: Amazon)

Aside from the obvious baking functionality that KitchenAid stand mixers offer, the brand is well-known for its multi-purpose attachment hub that features on every appliance. Based at the front of the machines, the central hub houses anything from a pasta roller and cutter set to a food grinder and a food processor . And there are plenty of other options to improve your prowess in the kitchen.

KitchenAid Pasta Roller & Cutter Stand Mixer Attachments: $149 @ Amazon

Make quick and easy work of homemade pasta in your kitchen with this 3-piece pasta roller and cutter set. Easily roll 6-inch sheets of fresh pasta, with 8 thickness settings, use the spaghetti cutter to cut pasta sheets into classic spaghetti noodles. Fits all KitchenAid stand mixers.

