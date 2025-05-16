Gardener reveals ‘centuries-old’ hack for keeping plants hydrated in the summer

With temperatures expected to soar this summer, we’re not the only ones who will need to keep hydrated.

Our plants are also suffering from the extreme heat, and making sure they have enough water can be challenging during hotter weather. This is especially the case if you have a large backyard, growing veggies or simply lack the time to water.

But if your yard is not properly taken care of in a heatwave, your plants will be literally parched, struggle to thrive and will end up dying.

However, one gardening experts has shared a ‘centuries old’ method to keep your plants watered — and all you need is a simple pot.

Clever watering hack

Four terracotta pots upside down (Image credit: Shutterstock)

In a TikTok post, gardening enthusiast Syd Roope showed viewers how she keeps her plants hydrated using ollas — which are porous clay pots that release water slowly.

“You bury it underground, and because it's porous, it will leach out water when the soil gets really dry, and the roots will come attached to this so that I don't have to come here and water it every day." explains Roope.

She then creates her own homemade version using a terracotta pot and saucer, which she buries underground and tops up with water using a hose. Then then takes us around her crops to show us where these have been buried.

The Ollas water irrigation system was first used 4,000 years ago in China, and works by simply slowly releasing water into the soil and the roots of plants.

Typically, these self-watering clay pots are made with a small hole at the top of the pot and you can continue to fill it with water as needed.

This ‘centuries old’ hack is particularly effective for plants with fibrous roots like tomatoes or courgettes, whereby the soil easily dries out — especially during heatwaves. Not only does this mean that you don’t have to water daily, but it also means no water is wasted.

So if you want a clever way to water your plants in a drought, try the Ollas method to keep your plants healthy and happy this summer.