The secret to streak-free window this summer may be this unlikely cleaning product, and you probably already own it

It's that glorious time of year again when the sun starts to shine through our windows and we bask in the warm weather. Until, we spot the streaks and smears all over them.

Suddenly, cleaning our windows becomes incredibly important as the dirt and grime that's built up over the winter months stares at us unforgivingly. If it could talk, we're sure it'd be pleading, "clean me".

But, achieving a streak-free clean is one of the hardest things to do. No matter how much you clean and buff, desperately deploying the microfiber cloths and well-intentioned cleaning products, these streaks stick around.

Fortunately, there's an unlikely hack that could be the answer to all your cleaning woes. Streak-free windows are within your grasp and while we've written a whole guide on how to clean your windows and leave them streak-free, this hack is entirely new and could be the ultimate answer.

How to use rinse aid to clean your windows

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You've probably heard of rinse aid as a cleaning product for the best dishwashers and likely own it already. But, did you know it can also clean your windows? I certainly didn't. And when there's a cleaning product with dual purpose, I love it.

But, it's not rinse aid alone you'll need, but a few other items you'll most definitely already have in your home — dishwashing soap and water.

To make your genius cleaning solution, you'll need to mix together one tablespoon of rinse aid, two tablespoons of dishwashing soap, and half a gallon of warm water. Give them a stir in a suitably-sized container, like a bucket, and you're good to go.

First, wipe your windows down with a wet sponge, then wipe them down with the cleaning solution. Finally, wipe them one last time with a wet sponge and you'll have streak-free windows. It's really that simple.

But, be careful not to add to much rinse aid to your mixture, as a strong concentration could leave behind more streaks that you started with.

Why does rinse aid leave your windows streak-free?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Rinse aid helps your dishes dry faster as its water repellent, meaning the water in your dishwasher doesn't hold onto your dishes.

Because of this, you're less likely to get water spots resulting in a pristine and sparkling finish. So, why not use it on your windows?

Well, that's exactly what this hack is suggesting you do. But, there's a few extra tips to bear in mind for the ultimate streak-free finish.

If you're thinking of using this hack, you shouldn't do so in direct sunlight or when the sun is too strong because it'll result in an uneven dry.

You don't want to use a cloth to buff or dry your windows as you'll be disturbing the rinse aid and instead, you should let it drip dry.

It's also a great idea to dust your windows down before wiping with a sponge to make sure you're not leaving behind any extra dirt in clumps around the surface of your window.

With this hack and helpful tips in mind, you should have residue-free windows in no time at all.