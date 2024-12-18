7 ways a microfiber cloth can be used around the home — you’ll be surprised

When it comes to cleaning chores, microfiber cloths are an essential tool. Not only are these designed to easily pick up and trap loose dirt and dust — without spreading it around, but it has an impressive absorbency. What’s more, these are washable and far more hygienic than a dirty sponge!

Besides the usual task of wiping down countertops or absorbing spills, there are some clever extra uses of microfiber cloths. In fact, these cloths are surprisingly versatile for handling all sorts of household tasks. Which is why microfiber cloths come in different colors — who knew?

So if you want to get the most out of your microfiber cloth, check out these 7 ways a microfiber cloth can be used around the home.

HOMEXCEL Microfiber Cleaning Cloth: $7.50 at Amazon Made of 87% polyester and 13% polyamide, these lint-free cloths are a must-have in any cleaner's arsenal. They come in four signature colors, perfect for color-coding, and this pack of 12 will be ideal for whole-home cleans.

1. Getting rid of scuff marks

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Whether it’s your painted walls or a fresh pair of white sneakers, it’s always unsightly to get scuff marks on them.

To get the best result, slightly dampen your microfiber cloth, and sprinkle a little baking soda on it. Then gently dab at the scuff mark until the stain is removed before drying off. Before doing so, always test on a small area first, to avoid causing more harm than good!

2. Get stainless steel spotless

Wiping stainless steel appliance with cloth (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you’re tired of seeing fingerprints on your stainless steel appliances, microfiber cloths can get it spotless. Dip your clean cloth into a mixture of water and a few drops of vinegar and wipe the appliances down. Not only will this eliminate marks but will make it shine without leaving any streaks.

You can also do this for polishing silver cutlery, and making them shine. For more top tips here’s how to clean a stainless steel sink in 7 easy steps.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. Dusting down houseplants

Dusting leaves (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Even our houseplants could do with a little TLC, and that includes giving them a regular clean. According to experts, dust on leaves of houseplants can affect its growth. Especially if you have plants with large leaves or foliage, that can easily collect a build-up of dust over time, and will block its ability to photosynthesize.

It's recommended to spring clean your indoor plants by giving leaves a gentle wipe with a clean microfiber cloth. This is less abrasive than other cloth types, and be sure to avoid these mistakes that can kill houseplants, while you’re at it!

4. Picking up pet hair

Dog on sofa with hair on fabric (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you’re a pet parent, it’s inevitable that you’ll be finding hair strands around the home. And even if you have one of the best robot vacuums for pet hair, you might need something a bit more instant.

Microfiber cloths are a great way of quickly picking up pet hair off the sofa, upholstery or flooring, as it will cling onto the fibers. In addition, you can use a damp microfiber cloth for wiping off muddy pets, and keeping them clean before they enter the home.

5. Getting rid of cobwebs

Cobweb underneath armchair on a wooden floor (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If your home is getting invaded by spiders, you probably want to know how to get rid of cobwebs around the home. Besides vacuuming, you can use a microfiber cloth to quickly swipe them away.

These are particularly effective as cobwebs instantly stick to microfiber material, so you’re likely to get all traces. The best approach for harder-to-reach places is to attach a cloth at the end of a mop head or a pole using a rubber band.

6. Attach to a mop

Flat mop on floor beside bucket (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Similarly, if your flat mop head has seen better days and you don’t have a replacement pad, you can always use a microfiber cloth instead.

Simply drape a damp or dry cloth over the mop head, and secure the edges into its teeth. You can use it to clean your floors, baseboards or even wipe the dust from your ceilings. This makes a great substitute for a Swiffer attachment head!

A pair of dirty, red-handled pruning shears on soil (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you’re always busy maintaining or sprucing up the backyard, our garden tools can get filthy. Microfiber cloths are a great way to remove debris or to wipe off tools after it’s been cleaned and rinsed with water.

Plus, it’s always important to keep your gardening tools clean, such as cleaning pruning shears regularly to get the best out of your shears.