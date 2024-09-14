5 window cleaning mistakes you’re probably making — according to a glass expert

There’s nothing worse than looking out of grimy, marked or streaked windows. Not only does it ruin your outside view, but dirty glass looks unsightly and uninviting.

And if you’re wondering why your surfaces still don’t look as clear as they should, after spending countless hours window cleaning , well — you’re probably making these window cleaning mistakes. Similar to knowing how to clean a mirror without leaving streaks , there are certain habits to avoid for getting the best results.

In addition, windows are exposed to seasonal elements, such as rain, pollen and dust, which will contribute to making our windows look grimier than usual.

We asked a glass expert to reveal the common window cleaning mistakes we often make, and tips on how to make them sparkle — rain or shine.

1. Using the wrong cleaning products

If you have an abundance of cleaning products, not all of them are best suited for windows. According to experts, using the wrong products is a common mistake.

“I see a lot of people using the wrong cleaning products or techniques, which can actually cause a build-up of residue and contribute to streaks on glass surfaces,” says Jamie Jones, Glass Expert from outdoor living specialists, Open Space Concepts . “Harsh chemicals or abrasive cloths or sponges can damage the glass and leave behind streaks. Bleach or ammonia-based cleaners are two of these harsh chemicals, they can strip away the protective coatings on glass.”

If you prefer making your own DIY cleaning products , then white distilled vinegar is an effective option. Simply add 50:50 of white vinegar with water in a spray bottle before applying to the pane, wiping with a microfiber cloth. Another unusual hack is using a piece of white bread — only if you’re willing to sacrifice it! “While it might sound odd, white bread can act as a great window cleaning solution as it acts as a mild and gentle abrasive. Roll a piece of white bread without the crusts into a ball and wet it with a small amount of water or vinegar. You’ll find it removes dirt and grime and doesn’t leave any scratches behind.”

2. Not using a clean cloth

Another window cleaning mistake we often make is not using a clean or suitable cloth to tackle the task. Generally, the best type are microfiber cloths which are designed to easily pick up dust and dirt, without spreading it over the surface.

“Microfiber cloths are best because they’re lint-free and gentle on surfaces,” suggests Jones. “However, they do hide dirt, and dirty cloths can leave dust and particles on glass. To get a professional finish, always ensure your cloth is properly clean before starting the job.”

Before you get to work on shining those windows, check out our guide on how to clean a microfiber cloth and how often you should do it.

3. Cleaning windows on a sunny day

If you’re wondering why you can still see streaks on your glass surface after cleaning, maybe it’s the weather? According to experts, you shouldn’t clean windows when the sun is out, and it’s far better to do it on a cloudy day instead.

“While you might think a sunny day is best for the job, we always advise people to clean glass windows on a cloudy day,” advises Jones, “This is because if the windows get direct exposure to sunshine while being cleaned, this can speed up the drying process, leaving behind streaky marks. If the sun does make an appearance, just make sure you wash your windows when they are shaded to avoid the sun from causing any spots or marks.”

So it might be worth checking the weather forecast before thinking about cleaning those grimy windows!

4. Using circular motions to clean

Most of us tend to clean our windows using a circular, hand motion when removing dirt or dust. However, it turns out that this is the incorrect technique — and we’ve all been doing it wrong.

“Getting the technique right is something people often can get wrong when cleaning windows,” adds Jones. “For example, wiping glass in circular motions instead of straight strokes can spread grime around rather than getting rid of it. Always clean windows from top to bottom before finishing with a squeegee to get a streak-free finish. Use your squeegee in an ‘S’ motion, starting from the top of the window before working down.

If you’re giving the glass a good and proper clean, make sure to rinse it properly after using your solution, or residue can be left behind, which will dry and create streaks.”

5. Not utilizing what's in your cupboards

We often rely solely on commercial cleaning products to tackle our windows. However, there are some natural (non-toxic) ingredients that we may already have in our kitchen pantry, which can make effective glass and window cleaners.

“There are many staples in our homes that can actually double up as cleaning magic for our windows,” says Jones. “Save your cloudy rice water after you’ve finished cooking, and all you need to do is use a cloth or sponge to wipe down the glass. It’s the starch which helps to get rid of dirt, and again, it leaves no streaks. This is a good option for people whose homes have hard water coming through their taps, which can leave stains because of the calcium and other minerals it leaves behind.”

In addition, If condensation often forms on your windows, you might want to try these 9 ways to get rid of condensation inside your windows.