Apple AirTag 4-pack just dropped to $69 with this last-minute Amazon Big Spring Sale deal

Act fast to save $30 on a 4-pack of AirTags

Apple AirTag deal Amazon Spring Sale
(Image credit: Apple)

I’ll be completely honest here, I am constantly losing track of stuff around my house. Keys, gadgets, my wallet, and who knows how many other things. Needless to say, Apple AirTags can come in handy — and it pays to have more than one at your disposal.

So it’s a good thing that the Apple AirTag 4 Pack is now just $69 in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. Not only is that $30 off the usual price, it means you’re saving quite a bit of money compared to buying individual AirTags (currently $24 a piece).

Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $69 at Amazon

Save $30 on a 4 pack of Apple's AirTag trackers in this last minute Amazon Big Spring Sale deal. Once you have them, it hopefully means you won't be losing track of your keys, wallet or luggage anytime soon.

View Deal

One of my favorite places to use AirTags is in my luggage. You can’t always trust airlines will be able to keep tabs on things, even with the new digital tracking systems in place.

Nobody wants to be stuck at baggage claim waiting for a bag that will never arrive, . So I find it quite comforting to be able to check my bag has safely made it to my destination.

But why AirTags and not another one of the best key finders? Simple, because of how Apple has set up its trackers in the Find My network. As long as someone has Find My set up on their iPhone (or iPad), it will automatically ping passing AirTags.

The same isn’t true for other key finders, which rely on specific apps or less popular devices to operate — making it far harder to track their location.

AirTags are useful if you’re trying to track down something that doesn’t have quite so strict security as an airport. I’m constantly trying to figure out where my keys are, and whether it was me or my girlfriend that put them somewhere strange and promptly forgot about it.

Pinging the AirTag via Bluetooth and Ultra Wideband (UWB) means I can start figuring out where my things are. The simplest method is telling the AirTag’s onboard speaker to start playing a sound, though you can use UWB and Precision Finding to guide you to the missing tracker with on-screen directions.

The batteries also last around a year. So be sure to actually remember to change them when they need it. Trust me, I won’t ever make that mistake again.

