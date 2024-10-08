Save now! Amazon is slashing up to 50% off electric toothbrushes for Prime Day
If you want to elevate your oral hygiene routine and achieve a brighter smile, investing in the best electric toothbrush can make a huge difference. And if you're on the hunt for a bargain, the Amazon Prime Day sale has plenty of options to choose from. We've spotted some impressive deals on electric toothbrushes that could make a real difference to your dental health.
Here's a deal to sink your teeth into: the Oral-B Genius has dropped from $199 to just $99 at Amazon. That's a substantial 50% off the original price — a saving that's sure to make you smile. But that's not all. We've rounded up a range of electric toothbrush deals to suit different needs and budgets.
Whether you're after high-tech features or just a reliable clean, there's something here for everyone. Ready to upgrade your brushing game? Check out these electric toothbrush deals that I'd snap up in a heartbeat. And to find additional offers as they happen, take a look at our regularly updated Prime Day deals live blog.
Prime Day Electric Toothbrush Deals
Phillips Sonicare 1100 Power Toothbrush: was $24 now $19 @ Amazon
The Phillips Sonicare 1100 Power Toothbrush offers exceptional value for those seeking to improve their oral hygiene routine. This model delivers the benefits of a professional clean at an accessible price point. With its efficient cleaning action, long battery life, and user-friendly design, it provides a significant upgrade from manual brushing without the cost of higher-end models.
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush: was $109 now $59 @ Amazon
The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 offers advanced oral care with its sonic technology, delivering up to 62,000 brush movements per minute. It features three cleaning modes, a two-week battery life and travel case. It also comes with a brush head replacement reminder, to ensure optimal performance. At just $59, this one's an absolute steal.
Oral-B Genius Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon
The Oral-B Genius Electric Toothbrush is a dental care powerhouse. It features advanced position detection technology to ensure complete coverage of all areas of your mouth. The smart pressure sensor with visual feedback guides optimal brushing pressure, protecting your gums from over-brushing. It also has six cleaning modes.
FOREO ISSA Black Ultra-Hygienic Sonic Toothbrush: was $189 now $103 @ Amazon
The Foreo ISSA 3 revolutionizes oral care with its soft silicone bristles, ideal for sensitive teeth and gums. Its gentle yet effective sonic pulsations remove plaque without abrasion. The silicone resists bacteria build-up, making it more hygienic than traditional brushes. With a whopping 16 intensity settings and 365-day battery life, it'll keep your smile bright.
Oral-B iO10 Electric Toothbrush: was $379 now $259 @ Amazon
The Oral-B iO10 represents the pinnacle of electric toothbrush technology. Its revolutionary iO magnetic drive delivers a professional-clean feeling. With AI-powered tracking, a color display, and 7 smart modes, it offers personalized brushing guidance. The iOSense charging base provides real-time coaching, while the whisper-quiet motor ensures a luxurious brushing experience. It's the ultimate choice for tech-savvy oral health enthusiasts.
