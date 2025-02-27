Cuisinart's new Propel+ 3-in-1 might be the best value grill of 2025 — here's why

Summer may still seem aeons away, but manufacturers are already keen to showcase their best grills for the year ahead. In the last couple of months, we’ve seen promising entries from Weber, Kamado Joe, and Ninja, and now it’s the turn of Cuisinart with its Propel+ Four Burner 3-in-1 Gas Grill.

As the name suggests, the Propel+ promises three different cooking methods in one package, giving you some flexibility with your outdoor catering.

What's new?

Propel+ Four Burner 3-in-1 Gas Grill offers four burners and a combined power of 44,000 BTUs. The grill has 477 square inches of cooking space — enough for a hunger-busting 24 burgers at a time, Cuisinart says — plus a 138-square-inch warming rack to keep things from getting cold between batches.

(Image credit: Cuisinart)

The side table also contains 176 square inches of griddle space, with its own 11,000 BTU XL burner. The cast iron griddle plate can reach up to 600°F for a mouth-watering sear, and you can use both the grill and griddle at the same time, either for juggling multiple foodstuffs, or combining two kinds of cooking in a single dish.

Finally, in something of a curve ball for the BBQ-friendly cooking methods of the first two, the Propel+ can moonlight as a pizza oven with the help of a dual-hinged lid with a drop-down tempered glass pizza door. It comes with a 15-inch cordierite stone and this, combined with the pizza rack’s slightly raised design, promises to deliver even heat and crunchy crusts, finishing each pie in under six minutes.

There’s integrated storage to keep the pizza stone and griddle out of the way when not in use, and the grill is also dual-fuel capable via an optional natural gas conversion kit which can be purchased seperately.

(Image credit: Cuisinart)

This isn’t the first multi-function grill we’ve seen this year, of course. Indeed, Ninja’s FlexFlame offers five different cooking methods — grilling, smoking, roasting, griddling and pizza making — but it comes at a higher price. To get all five, you need to shell out at least $1,149, which makes the $499 MSRP of the Cuisinart Propel+ seem like something of a bargain.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The grill we available to buy on March 1st at The Home Depot, Best Buy, and Amazon.