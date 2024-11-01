Oral-B electric toothbrush deals from $39 — save up to 50% in the pre-Black Friday sale

While Black Friday is still a few weeks away, Amazon's already dropped some impressive deals on electric toothbrushes. If you've been waiting for the right time to upgrade your dental care routine, these early discounts are worth a look.

Switching to an electric toothbrush can make a serious difference to your oral health, and right now Amazon's offering serious savings on Oral-B's most popular models. The standout deal? The Oral-B Genius has crashed from $199 to just $99 —that's a clean 50% off.

I've rounded up the best Oral-B deals available right now, from basic models to premium options with all the smart features. Whether you're looking for your first electric toothbrush or upgrading an older model, these pre-Black Friday prices make it a great time to buy.

Oral-B Electric Toothbrush Deals

Oral-B iO3 Electric Toothbrush: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

A basic smart toothbrush that tracks brushing time and pressure. The round brush head does a good job at cleaning, and it comes with one replacement head. The pressure sensor helps prevent brushing too hard. At $40 off, it's a decent entry point into electric toothbrushes.

Oral-B Genius X Electric Toothbrush: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon

The Oral-B Genius Electric Toothbrush is a dental care powerhouse. It features advanced position detection technology to ensure complete coverage of all areas of your mouth. The smart pressure sensor with visual feedback guides optimal brushing pressure, protecting your gums from over-brushing. It also has six cleaning modes.

Oral-B iO7 Electric Toothbrush: was $219 now $149 @ Amazon

The iO7 has more features than the iO3, including a display that shows brushing time and different cleaning modes. The pressure sensor uses lights to show if you're brushing too hard or just right. The $70 discount makes this premium a steal.

Oral-B Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush: was $65 now $39 @ Amazon

A straightforward electric toothbrush without the bells and whistles. It has one cleaning mode and a timer to help brush for two minutes. The brush head rotates and pulses to remove plaque. One of the most affordable electric toothbrushes that doesn't compromise on cleaning power.

Oral-B iO10 Electric Toothbrush: was $379 now $259 @ Amazon

The Oral-B iO10 represents the pinnacle of electric toothbrush technology. Its revolutionary iO magnetic drive delivers a professional-clean feeling. With AI-powered tracking, a color display, and 7 smart modes, it offers personalized brushing guidance. The iOSense charging base provides real-time coaching, while the whisper-quiet motor ensures a luxurious brushing experience. It's the ultimate choice for tech-savvy oral health enthusiasts.