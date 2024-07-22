Le Creuset Factory Sale knocks up to 59% off kitchen essentials — 5 deals I recommend now

If you're considering investing in some quality cookware, you can't go wrong with Le Creuset. The brand is known for creating top-notch enameled casseroles and some of the best cast iron skillets on the market, but these timeless pieces come at a high price.

We do see Le Creuset run the occasional sale throughout the year, but the brand is known for its rare Factory to Table sales that knock over 50% off some of the brand's most popular products and colors. If you've been holding off investing in Le Creuset, now is the time to act. The Factory to Table sale is live right now, but selling out fast.

Among the savings on offer, you can find a 59% discount on the Traditional Deep Round Skillet, as well as the Signature Round Wide Oven, $150 off. I've picked my top 5 recommendations from the Le Creuset Factory sale to help you pick up the best deal for your kitchen.

My top 5 Le Creuset Factory Sale picks

Traditional Deep Round Skillet: was $225 now $92 @ Amazon

Reduced by 59% in the Le Creuset Factory Sale, this skillet has two pouring vents and a tab for easier lifting. It's only available in the color Provence, which is a lavender hue that will suit a range of kitchens.

Fleur Collection Signature Pot: was $235 now $155 @ Amazon

This striking soup pot from the limited Fleur collection is covered in a floral pattern and features a wide, shallow base that's perfect for simmering up to 2QT of soup or sauces.

Traditional Round Dutch Oven: was $390 now $246 @ Amazon

Arguably Le Creuset's most iconic product, the dutch oven is available in a number of sizes and colors, but this choice is in the shade Coastal Blue in 4.5 quarts, which is a great size for most homes.

Signature Round Wide Oven: was $430 now $279 @ Amazon

If you're looking for a large dutch oven, the signature round wide is a good choice that's reduced by $150 right now in a huge range of colors. It has a 6.75qt capacity that will cater to large households or work with batch cooking.

Signature 5-Piece Cookware Set: was $820 now $574 @ Amazon

Save nearly $250 when you but Le Creuset's signature cookware set. It comes in a range of colors and includes a milk pan, skillet and 5.5 qt. round Dutch oven.

Is Le Creuset worth the money?

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

As a home editor, I've had the chance to cook with the best cookware out there in my own kitchen, and I come back to my Le Creuset cookware again and again. Compared to more affordable dutch ovens, a Le Creuset offers noticeably more consistent heat transfer, which will result in a better finish for your meals. It also comes in an immense range of colors to choose from, and I'm working on building up a collection over the years in my favorite color, Bamboo, but you can also mix and match.

When it comes to cookware, you do get what you pay for. There are some alternative brands you could take a look at such as Staub and Lodge if you're looking to spend a little less, but with the Le Creuset Factory Sale, you'd be lucky to find a better dutch oven or cast iron skillet at this price.