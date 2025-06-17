I was introduced to HexClad by Gordon Ramsay himself — here's my honest verdict after 3 years of daily use

Picture the scene: I'm a baby journalist, and a cookware company invites me to Gordon Ramsay's cookery school to get hands-on with its products. The brand is HexClad, which, at this point, nobody in the U.K. has heard of.

Lured in, admittedly, by the promise of a meal at Ramsay's restaurant after the masterclass, I was beyond shocked when I walked into the event to be greeted by Gordon himself.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Ok, so this cookware is kind of a big deal.

It's fair to say I had a bit of a headstart on the HexClad hype. Not only was I taught how to use these pans by Ramsay himself, but I got to take a few pans home with me.

That was 3 years ago, and I've been using them ever since. So, is HexClad worth the hype? Here's my honest verdict.

1. The king of unfussy cookware

(Image credit: HexClad)

A lot of popular cookware comes with a long list of things you can't do when using it.

I don't mind using a bit of extra care for my kitchen knives or handmade mugs, but I'm a firm believer that you should be able to throw your cookware around without worrying about scratches, scuffs or distortion. And with HexClad pans, I'm able to go full Hell's Kitchen mode.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Want to baste your steak with a metal spoon, or use your metal fish slice to check your salmon? I'm constantly using metal utensils with these non-stick pans, with no flaking or scratching.

You can also put them through the dishwasher, and I've even scrubbed mine with a metal scourer.

2. Total versatility

(Image credit: HexClad)

What makes HexClad different is its hybrid tech. It's called TerraBond, and it uses an aluminum core and ceramic nonstick (which is etched in HexClad's iconic hexagonal pattern) to offer both "durability of cast iron, and the convenience of nonstick."

I'm honestly not sure how they've done it, but it works like a charm.

From high-heat searing to slowly simmering glazes, this cookware really does achieve a great middle ground between nonstick cooking and durable stainless steel performance. I'd be nervous to cook scrambled eggs in a stainless steel pan, but I do it at least once a week in my HexClad.

When I went to HexClad's cooking masterclass way back in 2022, Gordon Ramsay watched as I nervously cracked an egg into my pre-heated pan, and gave me a few pointers.

Yep, turns out I'd been frying eggs wrong.

He explained that the temperature control is one of his favorite things about the pans. They pre-heat fast and evenly, but also hold heat well. Obviously, as an investor, Ramsay has some skin in the game when it comes to these pans, but I do agree that these pans knock my old nonstock pans out of the park when it comes to heating.

3. They're the last pans you'll need

(Image credit: HexClad)

My coated nonstick pans have lost their slip over time, but while the HexClad doesn't quite match them in the ability to flip pancakes or fry an egg, the nonstick elements have held up really well over time.

In fact, they're still working just as well as they did when I nervously fried that egg.

And it's just as well, because HexClad backs them with a lifetime warranty.

The only downside, if I had to find fault, is the price. This cookware comes with a premium price, but it's the durability that justifies it in my book. Like my Le Creuset or my carefully-seasoned wok, these pans are going to be passed down to my children one day.