The Koda 2 Max is the pizza oven of my dreams — and it's available for pre-order now

I love pizza. If I could eat pizza every day, I would. And if I had the Ooni Koda 2 Max pizza oven at my house, I could. Not only would I be able to make pizza all the time (I can do that now with my regular oven), but I could also make good pizza.

Ooni Koda 2 Max: $999 @ Ooni

There isn't much this pizza oven can't do. It has dual-zone temperature support, Bluetooth connectivity, and the ability to reach absurdly high temperatures. Whether you're new to the world of home pizza ovens or an experienced veteran, this Ooni Koda 2 Max is worth getting.

Right now, the Ooni Koda 2 Max is available for pre-order on the company's website. It comes with dual-zone temperature controls, so you can cook two things simultaneously at different temperatures. Of course, if you're like me, you can use the space of the dual-zone feature to just make two pizzas — one for now, one for later (or both for now if you're really hungry).

Another feature that sounds cool is the Bluetooth connectivity to your phone. The Digital Temperature Hub from the app takes readings from different spots inside the oven. It shows them on both the color display and the Ooni app, so you can make sure the temptress is optimized for pizza cooking all over the oven. As far as the temperature of the food, you can also use the meat probes to monitor internal temps during the cooking process. You can see the temperature of the probes in the phone app.

The app will also show you the average ambient temperature inside the oven and each zone's temperature. It also has the ability to send alerts if you have to leave the oven while something is cooking.

There is a total of 24 inches of cooking area. That means you can make a big pizza for yourself or two smaller ones. The oven can reach temperatures up to 950 degrees, which is hot enough to cook pizzas extremely quickly.

The outdoor pizza oven is slated to ship in July for $999. It's a bit more expensive than some of its other models, like the Ooni Volt 12 oven, but with the extra space, it's worth spending a little more if you're trying to feed a family with multiple pizzas or just want a lot of pizza. Either way, now I'm craving pizza. If you're in the market for a high-end pizza oven that'll cook big pizzas or smaller pies, this is definitely one to consider.

