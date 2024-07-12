I’m a homes editor and these are the 5 Ninja deals to get before Prime Day at up to 45% off
Save big with these Prime Day Ninja deals
If you’re looking to invest in one of the best air fryers, best blenders or any other kitchen appliance, one popular brand to look out for is Ninja. And the good news is that you can beat the crowds and grab a deal before Prime Day.
As A Home Editor, I get to try all manner of exciting gadget, but I’m particularly eager to get my hands on a Ninja air fryer — and with 44% off one of the brand's leading models, I’m tempted to take the plunge this Prime Day.
I'm also impressed with the versatility of the Foodi NeverStick PossiblePot, which comes in a range of colors and Ninja's unbeatable nonstick coating. With a reduction from $129 to $89, I might just add that to my basket while I'm at it. If you want to save big, save early and snap up one of these Ninja deals I recommend right now.
5 Prime Day Ninja deals I recommend
Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer, 5.5 Qt: was $159 now $89 @ Amazon
This extra large capacity air fryer has a non-stick basket and crisper plate and can cook up to 3 lbs of French fries or wings. Enjoy guilt-free fried food with 75% less fat than traditional frying. With 5-in-1 versatility, it can air fry, air roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate. Its wide temperature range between 105°F to 400°F allows you to gently remove moisture from food or quickly cook and crisp foods with convection heat.
Price check: $109.99 at Best Buy
Ninja QB3001SS Ninja Fit Compact Personal Blender: was $69 now $44 @ Amazon
Enjoy shakes and smoothies with the Ninja Fit Compact Personal Blender that is also perfect for food prep and blending frozen ingredients. The 700-watt push-to-blend motor powers through everything inside the cup to give you the best of Ninja blending. With a cup capacity of 16oz, it also comes with two single-size cups, 2 spout lids, making it convenient for when you’re on the go.
Price check: $69 at Target
Ninja CW202RD Foodi NeverStick Possible Pot: was $129 now $89 at Amazon
This 7-quart capacity pot comes complete with a roasting rack, glass lid and integrated spoon. The pot is compatible with gas, electric, glass ceramic and induction stoves and provides 12 cooking pots in one. It allows you to roast, bake and finish dishes in the oven without switching pots or worrying about the pot's non-stick surface becoming damaged. The pot is dishwasher safe and oven safe to 500°F. It’s an available in a variety of colorways, with this version in Cherry Tart.
Price check: $129 at Ninja
Ninja C39800 Foodi NeverStick Premium 12-Piece Cookware Set: was $399 now $268 @ Amazon
This hard anodized set of cookware is non-stick, durable and oven safe to 500°F. The non-stick surface won’t stick, chip or flake and is designed to withstand high-heat cooking and aggressive scrubbing. The cookware can go from stovetop to oven to finish off cooked meats, brown-off or bake. This premium cookware comes with a 10-year guarantee.
Price check: $369.99 at Ninja
Ninja SP351 Food Smart 13-in1 Dual Heat air Fry Countertop Oven: was $329 now $179
The Ninja Food Smart 13-in-1 provides the ultimate in versatility allowing you to air fry, sear, crisp, broil, bake, roast, toast, dehydrate, reheat and more. It cooks 65% faster than an electric oven and provide smart cooking technology — taking the guesswork out of knowing when food is ready when you connect the Foodi Smart Thermometer. This countertop oven is suitable for families and can cook six chicken breasts, a 2lb roast or air fry up to 4lbs of ingredients.
Price check: $289.99 at Best Buy
Does Ninja do Prime Day?
Although Prime Day is an Amazon-only event, we have seen Ninja price-match some of the site's best discounts in former sales events. Right now, these deals are only available at the Amazon site, but we'll be keeping an eye out on Prime Day to see if Ninja lowers its prices, too.
Although there are some clear advantages to buying through Amazon, especially if you have Amazon Prime and want to make the most of your new purchase with next-day delivery, you can also take advantage of exclusive Ninja promotions, including free gifts with purchase, when you shop through the Ninja Kitchen site.
