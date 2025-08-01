IKEA's iconic Billy Bookcase just got a welcome update — here's what's new

No matter where you live or what your budget is, you've probably owned a Billy Bookcase before. As one of IKEA's most iconic pieces of furniture, this budget-friendly and versatile shelf is easily upgraded and will suit just about any space.

So it makes sense that IKEA continues to upgrade the Billy line, and its latest change is a welcome eco-friendly switch.

“We are reducing plastic consumption from the product by changing the edge band to paper foil,” says IKEA's Paulann Bellino, living room storage HFB leader, speaking to Apartment Therapy.

But that's not all. “Along with the changing of the edge band, we also improved the back panel assembly."

Eco-friendly innovation

IKEA's Billy Bookcase used to feature plastic edge banding around the outside of the bookshelf, but according to Apartment Therapy, IKEA is eliminating this plastic component and instead using paper foil, which is already featured on the sides of the shelf.

Paper foil is a layer of paper that's coated with a protective topcoat, often a polyurethane coating. This gives it a durable finish and appearance that looks and feels a lot like wood.

Obviously, we'd probably all prefer to buy furniture that's made of 100% wood, but if you're on a budget, this cheaper alternative still looks and feels like the real deal. Thanks to the removal of the plastic banding, it's a sustainable upgrade to the existing line.

In addition, Bellino says “the paper foil used in the products is renewable and sourced from responsibly managed forests.”

IKEA Billy Bookcase: $69 at IKEA The Billy line is famously affordable, starting at $69 and available in a range of colors. It's also now easier to assemble, with less plastic as standard.

Easier assembly

If, like me, you've built a Billy Bookcase before, you might remember having to hammer in a thin back panel. I had to root around in my family's toolbox to find a hammer to do this, because IKEA doesn't include anything to do this with its bookcase.

Now, thanks to another change, you can use snap fitting to press the back cover onto your shelf without the need for any tools. Plus, it should make things easier to line up and assemble.

This change has already been made to the Billy line, so you can now buy it directly from IKEA in most regions.

