I tried this popular IKEA storage item — and it instantly doubled my space

Spring is here and the perfect time for decluttering and refreshing our homes.

And if, like me, you have more stuff than square footage, it can often be a struggle to keep your home organized. Be it countless shoes, handbags or gadgets taking over, there just never seems to be enough room.

While IKEA is usually my go-to place to find affordable, savvy storage solutions, I finally tried this one popular piece that everyone keeps talking about.

Not only is it super versatile for keeping items tidy, but it instantly doubled my space in seconds — all while looking stylish. Perfect if you want to make a small room look bigger or have limited room.

So, if you want to free up valuable floor space, here’s the IKEA storage item I’d swear by.

IKEA Kallax Shelf Unit

(Image credit: IKEA)

The IKEA Kallax shelf unit, part of the Kallax series, has been a staple product in many households, thanks to its simple design and modern aesthetic.

It comes with eight cube-like compartments to display items, and deep enough to fit storage boxes inside the 'cubbies' if you want to conceal your clutter. I was impressed at how spacious it is to store all my items.

I particularly love how you can place it either horizontally or vertically to suit your room size and needs — which is always handy.

kallax-shelf-unit-white in dining room (Image credit: IKEA)

And since we have a tiny home office, I was surprised at how much floor space it actually freed up. I no longer had boxes or baskets sitting around.

What’s more, it can be used as a functional yet stylish room divider if have open-plan living and want a little privacy.

For just under $80, it's not a bad price either, considering the storage space it offers.

No doubt, the Kallax unit is a firm favorite of mine for its versatility, and I’m even considering getting one for my son's room to keep all his gaming consoles and accessories organized.

IKEA Kallax shelf unit: $79 This storage unit has eight compartments measuring 30 ⅛ x 57x 5/8 inches. You can either display items on open shelves or use inserts which can be purchased separately. Available in four colors: black brown, white, white stained oak effect and high gloss white.

IKEA Kallax hacks

In fact, the Kallax has become so popular that people have been customizing and repurposing their Kallax units on social media, with impressive results!

From adding customized doors and repainting in a statement color, to adding simple decals — these all work well to completely transform the style.

What’s more, repurposing is a cost-effective way to save money and create something more unique to your home.

DIY IKEA HACK KALLAX TRANSFORMATION | FLUTED SIDEBOARD - YouTube Watch On