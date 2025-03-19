IKEA just dropped its colorful new spring collection — 3 items I’ll be buying

Spring has sprung with IKEA’s new collection

IKEA TJÄRLEK vase set of 3
IKEA TJÄRLEK vase set of 3 (Image credit: IKEA)

Spring is finally here and if you want to refresh your home, or give it a colorful makeover, IKEA’s new spring collection will certainly make an impression.

The new IKEA TJÄRLEK collection has just launched and it's filled with bright color combinations, playful shapes and patterns that will take your living spaces from drab to fab in no time.

As someone who loves to always decorate and style their home, there are a few pieces in particular that have caught my eye. Not only are they stunning, but all items are under an affordable $20 — making them a great bargain.

Ranging from colorful, glass vases to Easter-inspired tableware to spruce up brunches, here are just a few of my favorites that I’ll be buying.

IKEA TJÄRLEK Vase, set of 3
IKEA TJÄRLEK Vase, set of 3: $9 at IKEA

I’m always looking for unique ways to display my flowers, and this set of three, glass vases are the perfect option for spring. Not only do they add a burst of color to your windowsill or table, but the various shapes are eye-catching. You can either arrange collectively, or as individual pieces around your home, making them super versatile.

View Deal
IKEA TJÄRLEK Bowl with lid, turquoise
IKEA TJÄRLEK Bowl with lid, turquoise: $14 at IKEA

Spring wouldn’t quite be the same without the Easter bunny making some sort of appearance. And this quirky bunny bowl with a handy lid is perfect to fill with chocolate eggs or candy. These are great for storing small items in an attractive way — plus, it looks cute! The bunny ear lid protects the delicious contents from flies and dust.

View Deal
IKEA Artificial spray
IKEA Artificial spray : $4 at IKEA

Whether you suffer from allergies, or want your flowers to last all year, this artificial, yellow forsythia will brighten any room. This stunning flower spray looks just as good as the real thing, and works well for tall vases. What’s more, you can easily bend the wire stem or trim to suit your own style.

View Deal

And if you like to entertain in style, other eye-catching items from the TJÄRLEK collection include flower-shaped, yellow soup bowls, and multicolor drink glasses.

You can check out the rest of IKEA’s spring collection here

More from Tom's Guide

See more Home News
Cynthia Lawrence
Cynthia Lawrence
Content Editor, Homes

As the Homes Content Editor, Cynthia Lawrence covers all things homes, interior decorating, and garden-related. She has a wealth of editorial experience testing the latest, ‘must-have’ home appliances, writing buying guides and the handy ‘how to’ features. 

Her work has been published in various titles including, T3, Top Ten Reviews, Ideal Home, Real Homes, Livingetc. and House Beautiful, amongst many.

With a rather unhealthy obsession for all things homes and interiors, she also has an interior design blog for style inspiration and savvy storage solutions (get rid of that clutter!). When she’s not testing cool products, she’ll be searching online for more decor ideas to spruce up her family home or looking for a great bargain!

