5 ways to get wrinkles out of your clothes without an iron

We've all been there — you're about to head out and your favorite shirt is hideously wrinkled with no iron in sight. Perhaps you're traveling, your iron has broken, or you simply prefer gentler methods. Whatever the reason, there are several effective ways to achieve wrinkle-free clothes.

As winter brings its own laundry challenges, such as how to dry clothes indoors without a clothes dryer, it's worth having some wrinkle-removing tricks up your proverbial sleeve. And while you're mastering winter clothing care (including those pesky common stains to watch out for this holiday), these methods can help keep your clothes looking fresh.

Some solutions even generate useful warmth — a bonus tip for keeping your house warm without turning up the thermostat. Let's dive into five proven methods to de-crease those wrinkles without an iron.

1. Use a clothes steamer (Image: © Shutterstock) Steamers offer a quick and gentle solution for de-creasing clothes. They're particularly effective on lighter fabrics and delicate items, plus they're portable and don't require an ironing board. Simply hang your garment and run the steamer over the fabric. To avoid water spots, keep the steamer a few inches away from the garment.

2. Wield your blow dryer (Image: © Future) The first step for this hack is lightly misting your garment with water. Next, hang your item and plug in your blow dryer. Direct warm air at the creases while gently smoothing them with your free hand. You can also target specific areas more effectively by attaching a concentrator nozzle to the blow dryer.

3. Harness your dryer's power (Image: © Shutterstock) For a quick fix, pop wrinkled items in the dryer on low to medium heat for 15 minutes. You can add a damp towel or even a few ice cubes to create steam, thus reducing the wrinkles. Another handy tip is to chuck in a couple of dryer balls which prevent creases from forming. The key thing here is to remove the clothes immediately after the cycle ends, to prevent new wrinkles from setting.

4. Create a shower steam room (Image: © Shutterstock) Hang wrinkled clothes in your bathroom during your morning shower. Close all doors and windows to trap the steam, and let it work its magic for 10-15 minutes. Position garments away from water splashes but close enough to benefit from the steam.

5. Try hot pot pressing (Image: © Shutterstock) When traveling or in a pinch, a clean-bottomed pot can serve as a makeshift iron. Boil water in the pot, empty it, then use the hot bottom to press your clothes on a flat surface with a towel underneath. It's important to always test on a small area first and be very careful when handling to avoid burns.

Now you've mastered how to de-crease without an iron, your clothes can stay looking fresh in any situation.