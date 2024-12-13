5 creative ways to wrap your holiday presents without wrapping paper

Once you’ve finished your festive shopping, you’ll probably have the task of wrapping all your gifts. And whether you've run out of wrapping paper, or you're looking for more sustainable ways of delivering a present, you’re in luck! These 5 ideas will spruce up your gift in no time.

Similar to knowing how to wrap a gift without tape, there are original, creative ways of packing a gift without using rolls of wrapping paper and sticky tape. In addition, these are great alternatives if you’re gifting multiple items of varying sizes. Best of all, these will make your festive gift stand out (from the other boring boxes) under the tree, and impress family and friends.

So if you don’t want to stick to convention this holiday season, here are 5 creative ways to package gifts.

1. Repurpose a shoe box

Giving a Christmas gift in a shoebox (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you have unused shoeboxes cluttering up your home, why not repurpose as a gift box instead? You can fill it with a selection of festive treats, which will also save you from individually wrapping.

And if you don't want your shoebox to look plain and boring, you can cover it with colorful, adhesive paper on the outside and lid. Or simply tie with a large ribbon or bow.

2. Wicker baskets

Wicker basket full of Christmas gifts (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Another creative way of showcasing holiday gifts is to place them in an empty wicker basket. These are relatively inexpensive, and can be bought in a craft store or online. You can opt to line the bottom with craft straw or material/shredded tissue paper to make it look more stylish.

Fill the basket with the larger items first, towards the back. Then place the smaller items into the gaps to make it look less cluttered. You can also group similar items together to keep everything organized. If you want to go all out, you can top it off with a clear cellophane wrap to cover the top, or add a pull bow.

Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals! Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. Wooden crates

White wooden crate full of Christmas gifts (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Similarly, you can recreate this ‘hamper style’ inside a wooden crate. Simply arrange your gifts inside the crate ensuring it doesn’t look like a cluttered mess.

Then you can decorate the outside of the crate by wrapping a festive ribbon around it, or even adding a couple of Christmas decorations inside the crate. What’s more, these can be reused as storage and adds a rustic flair to any home.

Admired By Nature Wooden Crates Storage Container (set of 3): $21 at Amazon These farmhouse style, decorative crates are ideal for packaging gifts this season. Made from solid wood, it has a distressed white rustic finish to give it that vintage charm. It also comes with cut-in handles to make it sturdy and easy to carry around.

4. Transparent tote bags

Transparent tote bag with gifts (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you don’t want a standard gift bag, clear tote bags can look just as nice. If you want to get creative you can fill the bottom with shredded tissue paper or festive decorations.

Again, start with the largest items before adding the small items into the empty gaps and pouches. If you have glass jars, you can carefully stack them on top of the other to create more space.

5. Fabric wrapping (Furoshiki technique)

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you really want to get creative, you can wrap your gift in fabric! Furoskiki is a traditional Japanese wrapping cloth that can be used time and time again. And if you have pieces of fabric lying around the home, this could be put to good use.

One easy method is to simply cut your fabric suitable for your gift size and place the gift in the center of the furoshiki. Fold one corner of the furoshiki over the item, doing the same with the opposite corner to create a triangle.

Next, take the two side corners of the triangle and tie them in a knot securely above the item. You can adjust the knot to make it more secure or not too tight. Another good idea is to use a baby blanket to wrap a baby gift! You can get as creative as you like and impress your loved ones this season.