5 places you should never put a Christmas tree

It’s that time of year when we decorate our homes for the festive season. The boxes of baubles are coming out of storage and being dusted down, lights are being untangled, and Christmas trees are being put up.

Whether you go all out with your Christmas decor or prefer a minimal look, the central focus is always the tree. However, where you position your Christmas tree is not that simple. You might have a favorite spot, but is it practical, safe, and the ideal environment that won’t shorten the lifespan of your tree?

Here we take a look at the places to avoid positioning your Christmas tree to save yourself from festive fallout.

1. In front of a window

I must admit to having a favorite spot for my Christmas tree, although according to Cassandra Leisz, creative director at Ruggable , placing a tree in a bay window, or a window at all is not the ideal location. “With many people preparing to put their Christmas decorations up, a bay window will likely be the desired place for their Christmas tree,” she says.

It might seem like the perfect spot, so you and your neighbors can enjoy it, but there is a good reason why Leisz doesn’t recommend it, “Although a real Christmas tree does need sunlight, too much direct sunlight can dry the tree out and block natural light coming into your room.”

If a real tree becomes dry, the needles are likely to drop, and you won’t get the most out of your tree as it will start to droop. However, whether you have a real or faux tree, placing it in the window will block light and will make your room darker and colder.

As an alternative, Leisz suggests repositioning your tree slightly, “I would always suggest placing your real Christmas tree to the side of the window or nearer a window that isn’t a south-facing one. This way, your tree will still get the light it needs without giving it too much direct sunlight.”

There's also another advantage of gaining some sunshine. “The natural light will be able to dazzle your tree decor as well, adding to the festive feeling in your home!” she adds.

2. High traffic areas

There’s even more hustle and bustle going on over the festive period than at other times of the year, so it’s best to avoid placing your tree in high-traffic areas.

Displaying a Christmas tree in an entryway might seem like an inviting idea that welcomes all guests as soon as you open the front door. But within tight areas, your tree might go for a swivel every time someone passes by, with glass baubles crashing to the floor and pine needles dropping in droves.

If space is tight around your whole home, consider swapping a large decorated tree for something smaller, like these alternative houseplants to add festive cheer.

3. Away from heat

It’s a beautiful sight to see a Christmas tree beside an open fire, but it’s one place that should be avoided. Apart from the heat drying out the tree and causing the needles to drop, it’s a serious fire hazard, with the risk of sparks igniting the tree.

For this reason, the U.S. Fire Administration advises to keep your tree at least 3ft away from heat sources, like fires, radiators, space heaters, and candles.

And to stop the tree from drying out, which will cause it to burn faster and hotter, it recommends watering your tree daily.



4. Occasional rooms

There’s not much point investing time decorating a Christmas tree if it’s placed in a room that’s hardly used. Perhaps you have a room you keep for best which can accommodate a tree more easily than your everyday lounging area. But if you only use it on high days and holidays, you won’t get to enjoy the festive vibe that a decorated tree can give you throughout the celebrations.

I have a combined living and dining room, and I always place my tree within this space, as it’s the room where we spend most of our time. It seems a shame to tuck a beautiful tree away into a room that is only used on occasions, when the spirit of the season lasts for several weeks.

5. Avoid blocking access

It might seem common sense, but Christmas tree specialist, Balsam Hill warns against placing your tree where it can cause health and safety hazards. While heat sources should be avoided, Balsalm Hill advises against obstructing vents to ensure that air can circulate effectively.

Another place to avoid is positioning your tree in front of a closet door. It can be tempting if space is tight, but it can lead to the decorations being knocked off branches or, at worst, the tree toppling over if the closet needs to be accessed.

The same is true for light switches and sockets. If the tree is positioned in a way that makes reaching light switches and sockets awkward, then it’s best to find an alternative spot.