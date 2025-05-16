How to get rid of mice in your home — 5 proven steps

Mouse infestations develop surprisingly fast once these small rodents establish themselves in your living space. Your home offers ideal conditions for these unwanted guests: abundant food, cozy shelter, and countless places to hide.

Without prompt intervention, mice cause significant damage by contaminating food supplies, chewing through belongings, and potentially spreading harmful diseases.

Taking swift action is essential to prevent a small mouse problem from becoming a major infestation. And with a few targeted changes and consistent upkeep, you can reclaim your space and keep it mouse-free for good.

Here's five steps you can take to get rid of mice in your home.

1. Eliminate food and water sources (Image: © Shutterstock) Mice are drawn to our homes primarily because of the easy access to food and water. Your first priority should be securing anything that might attract them to your space. Store all food items in airtight containers rather than leaving them in their original packaging. This includes pet food, birdseed, lawn fertilizer, and any other organic materials. Replace cardboard boxes and paper bags with sealed glass or plastic containers that mice cannot chew through. Address any water sources by fixing leaky pipes, ensuring proper drainage, and removing standing water. Even small puddles or condensation can provide enough moisture to sustain a mouse population. Keep garbage in tightly sealed bins and clean up any spills immediately. Regularly sweep floors to remove crumbs and debris that might serve as food sources. Once you remove their food and water supply, mice will be forced to look elsewhere for sustenance.

2. Remove clutter and hiding spots (Image: © Shutterstock) Mice thrive in cluttered environments where they can easily find shelter and nesting materials. A clean, organized home is far less appealing to these unwanted visitors. Clear out unnecessary items and organize what remains on shelves or in sealed storage containers. Eliminate soft materials like cardboard, newspapers, and fabric that mice use for nesting. Keep storage boxes elevated off the floor and ensure they're tightly sealed. Create regular pathways and maintain clear sightlines throughout your garage. This not only reduces hiding spots but also makes it easier to spot signs of mouse activity like droppings or gnaw marks. Consider installing adequate lighting and ventilation to make the space less attractive to mice, who prefer dark, quiet areas.

3. Set humane traps for safe removal (Image: © Shutterstock) Even after removing attractants, existing mice may remain in your home. Humane trapping allows you to eliminate them safely without causing harm to the animals. Use live traps baited with attractive foods like nuts, seeds, or peanut butter. Place traps along walls where mice typically travel, positioning them perpendicular to the wall for maximum effectiveness. Look for areas with visible mouse activity such as droppings or gnaw marks. Check traps at least twice daily to minimize stress on captured mice. Once caught, relocate mice at least two miles away from your home to prevent them from returning. For a more passive approach, consider one-way excluder doors that allow mice to exit but prevent re-entry. Install these devices at known exit points while ensuring all other entry points are sealed. Clean and reset traps after each use, and continue monitoring until you no longer catch any mice or observe signs of activity. Patience is key with humane methods, but they provide effective results without harming wildlife.

Humane Mouse Trap 4 pack : was $21 now $16 at Amazon Catch mice in your home with this 4-pack of humane 'catch and release' traps. Designed to catch mice without harming them for them to be released back into the wild. These pet-friendly traps are easy to clean, contain a removable bait case and are reusable.

5. Implement long-term deterrents (Image: © Future) The final step involves creating an environment that naturally repels mice, providing ongoing protection even if your other defenses fail. Use natural deterrents like peppermint oil, which mice find offensive. Soak cotton balls in the oil and place them near potential entry points, refreshing them weekly. Other effective scents include cinnamon, cloves, and ammonia. You could also consider ultrasonic repellent devices that emit high-frequency sounds uncomfortable to mice but inaudible to humans. While effectiveness varies, they can provide an additional layer of protection when used alongside other methods. Maintain a regular cleaning and inspection schedule to catch any new mouse activity early. Monthly checks for droppings, gnaw marks, or new entry points help prevent small problems from becoming major infestations.

5. Seal up any entry points (Image: © Shutterstock) Preventing future infestations requires identifying and sealing every possible entry point. Mice can squeeze through gaps as small as a dime, so thorough inspection is crucial. Examine your garage door seals, window frames, vents, and any pipes or cables entering the building. Look for gaps around the foundation and check for cracks in walls or damaged weather stripping. Seal small holes with steel wool, which mice cannot chew through, followed by caulk or expanding foam. For larger gaps, use hardware cloth or metal mesh. Pay special attention to areas where different materials meet, as these joints often create entry opportunities. Don't forget overhead areas like soffits and eaves, which provide easy access for mice climbing exterior walls.

Maintaining a mouse-free home (Image: © Shutterstock) Success requires ongoing vigilance rather than a one-time effort. Regularly inspect for signs of new activity and address any maintenance issues promptly. Keep food sealed, maintain organization, and ensure entry points remain secure.. Remember that prevention is always easier than elimination. By maintaining these practices consistently, you can keep your home mouse-free and protect your stored belongings from damage.

Now you've learned the five proven steps to get rid of mice in your home, why not take a look at our other useful guides?

Consider making your outdoor space more wildlife-friendly with 7 tips for attracting more hummingbirds into your yard and this simple hack will keep your bird bath clean and algae free. And don't miss how to revive a dying houseplant.