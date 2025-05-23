Keep rats and mice away from your home with this simple $1 item

Nobody likes the thought of dealing with a pest problem, especially when you’ve spotted the telltale signs you have mice.

As the weather warms up, this also marks the peak of the breeding season for mice and rats. Since pests are always in search of warmth, sources of food and shelter, rodents can easily make their way into your property through holes and cracks.

But if you don’t want to spend a fortune on pest control call-outs, there is a simple, and cheaper hack that could keep rodents out — and this costs as little as $1.

Super steel wool

Steel wool on white table (Image credit: Shutterstock)

According to experts, all you need is steel wool.

Although we might often clean with this handy scourer, this non-toxic material can be used to block any entry points and gaps around the home, preventing rodents from getting inside.

In addition, while rodents are known to chew through just about anything, this is the one material that they can’t sink their teeth into.

"Mice can squeeze through the tiniest gaps, but one material they can't chew through is steel wool," says Chris Hutton, storage expert at Adam Selfstore to the Express.

“Just pack gaps around pipes or skirting boards with steel wool and seal with caulk for extra protection."

Not only can rats and mice become a nuisance, but they can cause serious damage to your property by chewing on woodwork, electrical cables or gas and water pipes.

Steel wool makes a simple yet effective barrier to seal any potential entry points for unwanted pests. This can be bought for as little as $1 in your local homeware store or you can buy in bulk online.

Homax Steel Wool, 12 pads: $3.50 at Amazon This assorted grade steel wool can be put to use for many things around the home. And if you want to prevent a rodent infestation, this is ideal for blocking entry points.

Simply go around your home and yard looking for any entry points that could invite rodents in. These could include holes or gaps in brickwork, baseboards, around pipes and vent openings.

Then tightly fill with steel wool, sealing any small holes in your foundation, siding, and doorway. If you want extra protection, you can also use caulk or strong adhesive.

In addition, you could also use weather-stripping such as Foam Insulation Tape, Weather Stripping Door Seal Strip as a barrier around doorways. The more difficult you make it for rodents to enter your property, the less likely they will return.

Alternatively, essential oils such as peppermint, lavender or citronella are known to repel rodents too.

So if you don’t want to attract rats and mice to your home this season, this simple steel wool hack might keep them out for good.