Don't let spider mites kill your houseplants — 5 tips every plant owner should know

You've been caring for your houseplants religiously, watering them on schedule and placing them in perfect lighting. But suddenly, your once-thriving green friends are looking sickly.

Welcome to the frustrating world of spider mites — microscopic plant vampires that can turn a healthy houseplant into a stressed, dying specimen in a matter of weeks. These tiny arachnids are so small you can barely see them, yet they can cause massive damage by piercing plant tissues and sucking out its vital juices.

Spider mites love the exact conditions most homes provide: warm temperatures and low humidity. They're also incredibly good at traveling undetected, hitching rides on new plants, clothing, or even floating through open windows.

Once they settle in, they reproduce at lightning speed, creating entire colonies before you even notice something's wrong. But all is not lost, here's how to spot and treat spider mites infesting your houseplants.

1. Confirm you're dealing with spider mites (Image: © Shutterstock) Before you start any treatment, you need to know for certain that spider mites are the culprit behind your plant's decline. The telltale signs are easier to spot than the mites themselves. Look for tiny white or yellow dots scattered across your plant's leaves. These are called stipples and they're where the mites have punctured the leaf surface to feed. You'll usually see this damage starting around the main veins on younger, more tender leaves. In severe cases, leaves begin curling inward and you might notice fine, messy webbing covering parts of the plant. This webbing is different from the neat, geometric webs that spiders create, it's more chaotic and tends to collect dust and debris. Here's a simple test to confirm spider mites: hold a piece of white paper under a suspected leaf and tap the leaf firmly. If you see tiny specks moving across the paper, you've got mites. You might also notice a gritty feeling when you run your fingers along affected leaves — that's mite droppings and shed exoskeletons.

2. Isolate the infected plant immediately (Image: © Shutterstock) The moment you confirm spider mites, quarantine becomes your top priority. These pests spread incredibly quickly from plant to plant, and a single infected specimen can doom your entire collection if you're not careful. Move the affected plant away from all other houseplants, ideally to a separate room or at least several feet away from your healthy plants. Don't skip this step thinking the damage isn't that bad yet. Spider mites can migrate to new plants in a matter of hours, and by the time you see symptoms on other plants, the infestation has already taken hold. While the plant is isolated, resist the urge to move it back to your main plant area, even after treatment begins. Keep it quarantined for at least two weeks after you stop seeing new signs of mite activity. This waiting period ensures you've broken the mites' reproductive cycle completely. And check your other plants daily during this isolation period. Even if you caught the infestation early, mites might have already started exploring nearby plants without causing visible damage yet.

3. Launch your counterattack with soapy water (Image: © Shutterstock) Your first line of defense against spider mites is surprisingly simple: mild dish soap and water. This treatment works by suffocating the mites while being gentle enough not to harm your plant. Mix about a teaspoon of mild dish soap with a cup of lukewarm water. To make application easier, you can apply this with a spray bottle. Then using a soft cloth, thoroughly wipe down every leaf surface, top and bottom, as well as the stems. Pay special attention to the undersides of leaves where mites love to hide and the areas where leaves meet stems. Be thorough but gentle. You want to physically remove as many mites as possible while coating the remaining ones with the soapy solution. After you've wiped down the entire plant, rinse it carefully with clean water to remove all soap residue. Soap left on the plant can interfere with photosynthesis and cause additional stress. Repeat this process every three to four days for at least two weeks. Spider mites have rapid reproductive cycles, so you need to catch new generations as they hatch before they can reproduce again.

4. Make your home less mite-friendly (Image: © Shutterstock) Spider mites thrive in the dry conditions found in most homes, especially during winter when heating systems reduce indoor humidity. Making your environment less hospitable to these pests is crucial for both treatment and prevention. After the quarantine period, group your plants together to create a humidity microclimate. As plants transpire, they release moisture that benefits neighboring plants and creates conditions spider mites dislike. You can also place shallow saucers filled with water near your plants, making sure the plant pots aren't sitting directly in the water. As the water evaporates, it increases local humidity. Pebble trays work well for this — fill a shallow tray with stones, add water until it reaches just below the top of the stones, then place your plant pot on top. Consider investing in a small humidifier if you have multiple plants or live in a particularly dry climate. Aim for humidity levels between 40-50%, which most houseplants love but spider mites find uncomfortable.

5. Apply targeted treatments if needed (Image: © Shutterstock) If soapy water treatments aren't completely eliminating the mites, it's time to bring in stronger weapons. Horticultural oils like neem oil are highly effective against spider mites at all life stages. Neem oil works by coating the mites and blocking their breathing pores, essentially suffocating them. It's organic and relatively safe for plants when used correctly. Spray the oil thoroughly on all leaf surfaces, stems, and even the soil surface. Focus especially on the undersides of leaves where mites congregate. Apply neem oil treatments in the evening or on cloudy days to prevent leaf burn, and always test a small area first to make sure your plant tolerates it well. Repeat applications every 5-7 days until you see no new signs of mite activity. For particularly stubborn cases, try the water blast method in combination with other treatments. Take your plant to the shower or use a garden hose to spray it with a strong stream of water. This physically removes many mites, though it won't eliminate them completely. The key is combining this with other methods and repeating it regularly.

Natria Neem Oil Spray : was $11 now $9 at Amazon Neem oil offers an economical, plant-friendly solution for controlling fungal issues and repelling pests. Its gentle formula is especially effective against aphid infestations, quickly restoring plant health. When applied liberally, neem oil can eliminate aphids without harming foliage, transforming drooping, discolored leaves into vibrant, robust growth.

Now you've learned how to save your houseplants from spider mites, why not take a look at our other useful guides?

Check out how to propagate succulents from cuttings — multiply your plants for free and the secret to happy houseplants — are you overwatering?

And if you need to repot a large houseplant like a monstera or a swiss cheese, we've got you covered.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors