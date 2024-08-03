Sluggish Keurig? Here's how to descale it with vinegar

Is your morning coffee tasting a bit off? Has your trusty Keurig been sluggish lately? It might be time for a deep clean. Even in the best coffee makers need descaling every now and then. Mineral deposits from water build up over time, affecting both the taste of your coffee and the efficiency of your machine.



This process, known as scaling, can clog water lines, impact heating elements, and even alter the flavor of your favorite brew. But don't worry — with a little vinegar and some patience, you can restore your beloved Keurig machine to its former glory.

We'll guide you through the steps to descale your Keurig, a process that can benefit other coffee makers too. Using vinegar — a cost-effective and readily available solution that's as effective as specialized cleaning products. Let's get started.

What you'll need

White distilled vinegar

Water

Large cup/mug

Microfiber cloth

What is descaling?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Descaling is the process of removing mineral buildup, or 'scale' from your coffee maker. This buildup can clog water lines, affect heating elements, and even change the taste of your coffee.

Regular descaling keeps your Keurig running smoothly and ensures every cup tastes great. And if you don't do it for a prolonged period of time, the buildup could kill your machine altogether, so even if you can't taste the difference, if you can't remember the last time you descaled your coffee maker, it's probably a good idea to do it now.

1. Prepare your Keurig (Image: © Tom's Guide) Start by emptying the water reservoir and removing any K-cups from the machine. If your Keurig has a water filter, take it out, otherwise it will become soaked with vinegar which could continue to impact the taste of your coffee long after you've finished cleaning. Place a large mug on the drip tray to catch the cleaning solution as it runs through.

2. Create the cleaning solution (Image: © Shutterstock) Fill the water reservoir halfway with white distilled vinegar. Then, fill the rest with fresh water. This 50/50 solution is strong enough to dissolve mineral deposits but won't damage your machine. Make sure you're using the right vinegar to do this. It needs to be white distilled vinegar, also known as cleaning vinegar, which has a higher level of acetic acid than edible vinegars, making it a more effective cleaner.

3. Run the desclaing cycle (Image: © Tom's Guide) Begin the descaling process by running the machine without inserting a K-cup. Use the largest cup setting and repeat until the reservoir is empty. Remember to dump the mug after each cycle. As your machine pumps this solution through its internal mechanisms, it will start to dissolve limescale buildup in and flush it out, so you should expect to see a discolored liquid in your mug as you run this process.

4. Let it sit (Image: © Tom's Guide) Once the reservoir is empty, let your Keurig sit for about 30 minutes. This allows the vinegar solution to work on any stubborn deposits in the machine's internal components.

5. Rinse thoroughly (Image: © Tom's Guide) After the waiting period, fill the reservoir with fresh water and run several cycles to rinse out any remaining vinegar. Continue until you no longer smell vinegar in the water coming out, and it looks completely clear.

6. Clean external parts (Image: © Tom's Guide) While the machine is rinsing, take the opportunity to clean the exterior. Wipe down the outer surface, drip tray, and K-cup holder with a damp microfiber cloth.

7. Reassemble and test (Image: © Tom's Guide) Once you're confident all the vinegar is flushed out, replace the water filter. Fill the reservoir with fresh water and run a final cycle to ensure everything tastes right. To keep your Keurig in top shape, plan to descale every 3-6 months, depending on your water hardness and frequency of use. Regular cleaning will extend the life of your machine and keep your coffee tasting great.

Whether you're team Nespresso or Keurig, or you're intrigued by Ninja's first barista-style coffee machine, maintenance is key. Clean machines ensure great brews, no matter your preference.