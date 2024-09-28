How to clean your Dyson's filter — 7 simple tips for peak performance

As someone who's battled with a stubborn Dyson vacuum, I've learned that maintaining these powerful machines is crucial. While researching ways to keep my vacuum in top shape, I discovered that a dirty filter is often the culprit behind loss of suction.

Even the best vacuum cleaners need regular care, and knowing how to clean a Dyson vacuum properly can save you from premature replacement. Before you start looking for surefire signs it's time to replace your vacuum cleaner, consider giving your Dyson filter a good clean.

It's a simple task that can breathe new life into your vacuum, restoring its suction power and extending its lifespan. In this guide, I'll walk you through the process of cleaning your Dyson filter, a task that's saved me from unnecessary purchases more than once.

1. Remove the filter (Image: © Future) Carefully remove the filter from your Dyson vacuum. Depending on your model, you'll either twist it out from the end of the vacuum or lift it from above the canister. Do this over a bin to minimize mess.

2. Tap out excess dust (Image: © Future) Gently tap the filter on the inside of your bin to remove loose dust and debris. Hold it by the plastic end and reach as far into the bin as possible to contain the dust. If you have allergies, consider doing this step outside.

3. Rinse the filter (Image: © Future) Run the open end of the filter under warm running water (or cold, if specified in your manual). Turn it to allow water to flow through from different angles. You can gently rub the filter with your fingers or use a soft brush to remove stubborn dust.

4. Shake and rinse again (Image: © Future) Fill the filter with water, cover the ends with your palms, and shake it horizontally over the sink. Repeat this process until the water runs clear.

5. Remove excess water (Image: © Future) Shake the filter vigorously over the sink to remove as much water as possible. Hold it upright and continue shaking gently until it stops dripping.

6. Allow to dry thoroughly (Image: © Future) Place the filter on its plastic end with the mesh upwards in a warm, well-ventilated area. Let it dry for at least 24 hours. Ensure it's completely dry before refitting to avoid damaging your vacuum.

7. Refit the filter (Image: © Future) Once completely dry, reinsert the filter into your Dyson vacuum. Make sure it's securely in place before using your vacuum again. Remember, never use detergents or attempt to dry your filter in a tumble dryer, microwave, or near an open flame. With regular cleaning, your Dyson should maintain its powerful suction and performance.

