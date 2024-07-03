5 surefire signs it's time to replace your vacuum cleaner

Every household needs one of the best vacuum cleaners to quickly suck up dirt and debris in no time and be powerful enough to make light work of tough tasks.

But, if you’re finding that your floors and carpets are not as spotless as they used to be, or it becomes more of a chore to use it, it might be time to replace your vacuum cleaner.



As with all appliances, even our vacuum cleaners can diminish over time, especially if you use it often to clean every room in your home . But how do you know when it’s time to ditch it for an upgrade? We’ve rounded up the surefire signs when it's time to replace your vacuum cleaner.

1. Loss of suction power

A vacuum cleaner head leaving a clean streak across the carpet (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Essentially, vacuum cleaners only have one job to do — picking up dirt and grime to keep floors spotless. However, when you find that its suction is not as powerful as it used to be, and you’re still seeing traces of dirt, you might need to ditch your vacuum cleaner.

Before you do though, it’s worth checking for any blockages in the hose or filter that can be removed. For instance, if your filter is clogged, this will restrict the airflow, making the vacuum cleaner lose suction.

In addition, check the filter as it might be clogged with a build-up of dirt. In which case, you’ll need to either wash or remove the dirt with a brush (never wash HEPA filters with water), or replace with a new one. Of course, if all else fails, you might need to replace your vacuum cleaner altogether.

A canister vacuum cleaner having its bag changed (Image credit: Shutterstock)

How many years have you had your vacuum cleaner? If you can barely remember, it might be time for an upgrade to one of the best vacuum cleaners .

A vacuum cleaner that doesn’t perform as well, could just be down to its age, brand and being outdated. And since vacuum technology improves over time, so does performance. Gone are the days of vacuum bags, and now you can simply empty out a dust canister and clean the filters in no time. What’s more, you’ll find it difficult to find replacement parts for older models as they get discontinued over time.

Depending on how often you use it, most vacuum cleaners are expected to last for up to eight years, with the right care and maintenance. And if you’re looking to buy a high-spec model, like a Dyson , the average time is 10 years.

If you’re undecided about what to buy, check out our guide on Shark vs Dyson: Which vacuum cleaner is best? Or maybe you want to relax and let one of the best robot vacuum cleaners do all the work for you.

3. Loud or screeching noises

Man on sofa blocking ears from loud vacuum cleaner (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Although vacuum cleaners are not known for being super quiet, it’s never a good sign when yours start to sound excruciating. And if you hear screeching noises when in use, this might indicate an internal problem with your vacuum cleaner.

Experts suggest that the reason for these noises include worn belts, bearings or an object stuck inside. Once you’ve checked there isn’t anything rattling about, or can’t find replacement parts, it might be time to invest in a new vacuum cleaner. In addition, you can find vacuum cleaner models with lower noise levels (decibels), if you don’t want to wake up the household.

4. Overheating or bad smells

A red canister vacuum cleaner being used on a hard floor (Image credit: Shutterstock)

While it’s perfectly normal for a vacuum cleaner to get warm when cleaning around the home, it shouldn’t get excessively hot. This is a sign of overheating, and also means that it’s probably time to replace your vacuum cleaner.

What’s more, if it keeps emitting unpleasant odors, this could be burning rubber — a sign of internal damage to the cleaner. In which case, you’d need to switch off and stop using immediately to avoid a fire risk.

In any case, you might want to try this simple vacuum cleaner hack to make your room smell amazing .

5. It can’t handle your cleaning needs

A vacuum cleaner on a hard floor with a cat in the background (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Whether you’ve changed your flooring, moved to a larger house, or have new pets, your vacuum cleaner needs to adapt to your lifestyle.

And if you find that it can’t effectively pick up pet hair, or handle your deep-pile rugs with ease, it might be time to replace your vacuum cleaner. When upgrading your vacuum cleaner, always look for a model suitable for your needs. For instance, the iLife V3s Pro was rated the best for pet hair in our tests, and performed well in everyday home usage. Or maybe you want a

While if you have mainly hardwood flooring, the 2-in-1 Tineco Floor One S5 Extreme Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner can effectively vacuum and mop hardwood floors with ease.

Always do research on things like specs, weight and features to determine whether the vacuum cleaner is suited to your specific cleaning needs and home.

