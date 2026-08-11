Summer should mean enjoying your backyard without constantly watching for insects ready to sting. Sweat bees have other ideas. They're attracted to the salt in human perspiration, which is exactly why they're called sweat bees.

Unlike other bees that ignore you, sweat bees actively hunt your scent. They'll land on you, investigate, and sting if they feel threatened. You can, however, make your yard far less appealing to them through five straightforward methods. None of them harm the bees, they just redirect them elsewhere.

1. Plant fragrant herbs as a scent barrier Sweat bees despise certain smells. Mint, eucalyptus, and citronella confuse their senses and discourage them from settling in. Position these plants strategically around your patio or seating area to create an invisible barrier they won't cross. The plants don't eliminate sweat bees from your entire yard—they make specific spaces less attractive. This works because you're essentially masking the scents sweat bees are tracking. A dense cluster of mint along the edge of a deck or lining a patio perimeter creates an olfactory wall. As a bonus, these herbs smell wonderful to humans and have culinary or medicinal uses beyond pest control.

2. Eliminate exposed soil where they nest Sweat bees burrow underground, preferring sandy soil and soft, exposed ground. If you have bare patches or sandy areas in your yard, mulch them. A deep, uniform layer of mulch, three to four inches, prevents the bees from accessing their preferred nesting sites. They'll move elsewhere rather than fight through the barrier. Excessive mulching in wet climates can create conditions that attract other pests. But in most yards, mulching exposed ground solves the nesting problem while also improving soil health and plant growth.

3. Remove debris and clutter from your yard Fallen leaves, scattered branches, stacked wood, and garden clutter create perfect shelter for sweat bees. They build nests in these spaces, establishing colonies right where you're trying to relax. Regular yard maintenance disrupts this. Clear fallen debris weekly during summer, store tools and equipment properly, and keep your outdoor space organized. This step matters more than people realize. A cluttered yard signals to sweat bees that nesting opportunities exist. A tidy yard says move along.

4. Reduce standing water and damp spots Sweat bees need moisture. They drink from puddles, wet soil, and water-logged areas. If your yard has standing water from irrigation or poor drainage, it's a magnet. Fix drainage issues, let water run off quickly after watering, and eliminate puddles. Birdbaths and pet water bowls should be checked daily and refreshed to prevent them from becoming sweat bee drinking stations. This doesn't mean eliminating all moisture. You'll still need water for plants and other wildlife. Just prevent water from pooling or stagnating where sweat bees congregate.

5. Avoid attracting them to your body Sweat bees are uniquely attracted to the salt and moisture in human perspiration. Swap heavy cotton tops which trap sweat like a sponge for synthetic, moisture-wicking fabrics like polyester or nylon trail clothing. These technical materials pull sweat away from your body and dry rapidly, effectively removing the scent cues that draw sweat bees straight to your skin.

(Image credit: Future)

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