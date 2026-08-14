Never lose a podcast highlight again thanks to this Spotify feature

I love podcasts and listen to them whenever I get the opportunity. There’s so much good stuff out there from amazing pop culture podcasts to those for a true crime junkie. But often I come across snippets of great content within a podcast that I want to save and listen to again later.

Instead of re-listening to an entire episode or scrubbing around hoping to find the right spot, I now use Spotify’s clip feature to save key moments directly to my account or share them with others.

It saves me a whole ton of time. All I have to do is head into the 'Your Library' section and my saved clips are ready to play. It’s super easy to do and works with both Free and Premium accounts, making it available for everyone.

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1. Go to the Now Playing view First of all, open the Spotify app and find a podcast that you want to listen to. Then, when you play the podcast, go to the Now Playing view. Just tap the mini-player bar at the bottom of the screen.

2. Tap the scissors Look beneath the podcast controls and tap on the scissors icon. Doing so will display Spotify’s editing section

3. Use the share option (alternative method) You can also find the editing function if you tap the Share button. Just select Edit start and end point when the option appears.

4. Drag the sliders The current podcast section will be highlighted using a green box. Drag the sliders to the left and right to select the part of the podcast you want to capture.

5. Save the clip When you are satisfied you’ve got the bit you need, tap Save. The clip will end up in your Library within the Your Clips folder. If you used the alternative share option in step three above, tap Continue and select your preferred app to share the clip with others. The share option also lets you share a full episode, chapter or timestamp.

(Image credit: Future)

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