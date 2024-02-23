Wyze Cam v3 crashes below $20 in Amazon deal

The Wyze Cam v3 is one of the best security cameras we've tested. This little cube packs a ton of value; a sharp 1080p resolution with color night vision, local video storage, and hybrid IP65 rated body that can be placed inside or outdoors. Since it doesn't require a subscription to store video it saves you even more money over time compared to the rising costs of security camera subscriptions from big brands like Arlo and Ring.

Right now the Wyze Cam v3 is just $19 on Amazon. That's more than half off of its regular $42 sticker price.

Wyze Cam v3: was $42 now $19 @ Amazon

Wyze's security camera is easy to mount on any surface since it has a magnetic bottom that can effortlessly attach to corner beads on your wall or be drilled into brick. The wide 130 degree field of view captures all of the action while the 1080p recordings are crisp during the day and color night vision retains rich details at night. Yes it's wired, but this is the best inexpensive way to monitor your property.

Even without a subscription, the Wyze Cam v3 saves 14 days of video history. That's generous since Ring won't record video at all without a subscription. It is important to keep in mind that Wyze limits these free clips down to 12 seconds and places an artificial "cool down" period between each recording. The camera also has a microSD card slot which you can use to enable continuous recording and create time-lapse videos.

You can also use the Wyze app to set motion detection zones, alarms, and access event recordings. The camera has a loud 80-decibel siren built-in which is an effective deterrent to scare off thieves. Of course it could stand to benefit from a richer feature set like triggering smart home automations based on motion, however this is an incredible value for the price overall.