This Breville espresso machine Black Friday deal is so good I just I bought one myself

Ever since I went to Australia, I've absolutely loved Flat Whites. There's just something about the steamed milk and copious amounts of espresso that makes me happy.

Thanks to this Black Friday deal on the Breville Barista Express, I finally broke down and bought one. I did the research. I read the reviews. I dug into our best espresso machine guide (on which this one is rated the best for beginners) and decided that this was the one.

With Amazon offering the Breville Barista Express for just $549, which is $150 off, I had to jump on it and start making Flay Whites for myself. If you're looking for a big-ticket item on Black Friday, follow my lead and snag this espresso machine.

Breville Barista Express: was $699 now $549 at Amazon It seems like everyone who buys the Breville Barista Express loves it. Once I decided to grab an excellent espresso machine, this one kept coming up between recommendations from friends and articles. When it hit this fantastic low price for Black Friday, I decided to take the plunge and order one. If you're on the fence about spending the money and want fancy espresso drinks at any time, it might be time to do it.

Our U.S. Editor in Chief, Mike Prospero, gave this machine a near-perfect 4.5 stars in our Breville Barista Express review. He said, "The Breville Barista Express is one of the best espresso machines around; it looks great, consistently produces an excellent cup, and is great at frothing milk."

You really can't get much higher praise than that. Between the impressive grinding capabilities, great brewing capabilities and milk frothing, the Breville Barista Express does it all.

It's not perfect, as it's known to pick up fingerprints easily and doesn't warn you when it's low on water. However, these are minor drawbacks compared to everything it does well. It also lacks some of the features offered by $1,000 and up models, but I wouldn't expect it to at this price.

While mine hasn't arrived yet (I just ordered it today), I don't think I could be much more excited to make my first Flat White. It'll be a couple of days, but with the $150 savings and overall espresso machine quality, it'll be worth the wait.