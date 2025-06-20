Espresso fans, try not to overreact — the Breville Barista Express is randomly on sale right now (and it's got a grinder)

I'm an ex-barista, so I've used loads of the best espresso machines. I'm literally obsessed with Breville gear, and it's rarely on sale. Like, almost never. So when I saw the bean-to-cup Barista Express was discounted by $50, I jumped with joy.

Yes, I know $50 isn't a massive saving, but this price does push the Barista Expresso to under $700. In the grand scheme, this is a very reasonable price for a bean-to-cup espresso machine, let alone a Breville.

In our 4.5-star review of the Barista Express, we praised its delicious espresso, the removable tamper, and its superior performance. I'll chat about all its technical specs and what makes it so good below.

Breville Barista Express: was $749 now $699 at Amazon While it's not a major saving, Breville gear is rarely on sale, so at this point I'll take anything I can get. The Barista Express has a built-in grinder, tamper, and bean hopper so you can do everything in one — no need to buy a separate grinder or tamper (and it'll prevent getting your kitchen super messy!).

The Barista Express has 15-bar pressure, which is perfect for brewing espresso. You need at least 9-bar, and, in reality, 9-bar actually results in the best flavor. Overpressurizing the coffee can result in burnt and bitter taste.

But don't shy away from all this technical info: in the grand scheme, the Barista Express is actually very easy to use. It has nice navigable buttons on the front of the machine. Once you figure out how much ground coffee you need for a single and double shot, the machine will automatically dose this each time you press the respective dose button.

What separates Breville from other brands is the quality of its machines. Breville machines can last for years and years, whereas other plasticky gear might die after a couple.

(Image credit: Future)

Not only does Breville offer a 1-year warranty, it also will it also sells replacement parts so you can fix the machine after the warranty period — no need to buy a whole new one.

Even so, most users online agree that Breville gear can last up to around 8 years if maintained properly.

If you're a beginner barista, I've got loads of advice on how to make barista-quality drinks at home. The long and short of it is: just have fun!