I use my induction cooktop for every meal, but there's one thing it just can't do

I love my induction cooktop but there's one major problem compared to gas grills: it can't do justice to traditional wok cooking. It didn't really ever occur to me that my wok would be an issue, but it is.

If you're also a big fan of cooking with your wok, I hate to break it to you, but your current wok may not work as well on an induction cooktop, or it might not work at all. But, it absolutely depends on what kind of wok you have. Either way, it should be a big consideration before you buy.

While there's plenty of reasons I switched to induction cooktop and I'm never going back, learning that my wok wasn't going to work was kind of a big deal. Sure, I invested in a new wok that matches my new induction cooktop better, but I wasn't quite ready to give up my old one. Until it became a necessity.

Why don't woks work on induction cooktops?

Most woks don't work well on an induction hob. Or, they don't work at all. Why? Because they're not made from the ferromagnetic material (e.g. stainless steel, carbon steel, or cast iron) needed for an induction cooktop to heat it up. Plus, if not enough of the bottom is connecting with the cooktop, then it also simply won't heat up.

While an induction cooktop heats up the limited contact area available, like it would on a flat-bottomed pan, with wok cooking you want it to heat up the sides, and an induction cooktop simply won't do this. And if you're using a classic round-bottomed wok, it won't heat up at all.

Or, it might heat them up a little, but not to the high heat you're after for excellent wok cooking. Ultimately, they're made for flame cooking, which is of course not the style of an induction cooktop. But, there's a reason I say they might work, but not well and that's because you can invest in a flat-bottomed wok.

When you're stir-frying, it's handy to toss your wok in the air to quickly fry different foods. Taking your wok off an induction cooktop can confuse the magnetic controls, which could think that you're done cooking as opposed to flexing your stir-fry prowess.

For me, hanging up my round-bottomed wok was an adjustment, but one I'm learning to get used to.

Can you overcome it?

There is such a thing as a 'wok adapter' sold in various forms across the internet that promises to act as a conduit between induction cooktop and wok, channelling the heat between the two. But, I absolutely wouldn't risk using one of these and here's why.

Firstly, safety. The beauty of an induction cooktop is how many safety features it has, automatically turning off when not in use and not generating heat unless to a specific surface just two of these.

If you use a wok adapter, you're adding in a unsecured piece of equipment to your setup, which has also not be recommended by the manufacturer.

Heat-wise, you could also be bringing in something unstable that may heat up as intended, but then you risk burning yourself when using it between cooktop and wok.

Finally, when it comes to cooking, only a slight movement off-balance may stop the heat distributing as it should, or it may never heat to its full ability regardless of how you line it up. Wok cooking is all about high, quick heating with consistent stirring – and for this to work, you need control over the heat and how it accesses your wok.

So, sure, you can overcome it on some levels, but you may need to sacrifice your much-loved wok and the technique you've come to know and love when using a gas grill.