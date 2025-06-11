Why is my induction cooktop beeping? Experts share 3 reasons why

Whether you’re planning a kitchen reno, or looking to upgrade from your usual gas range or electric range, induction cooking is becoming a popular alternative.

Not only does induction cooktops promise quick cooking and more responsive temperature results, but these appliances are far easier to clean.

Essentially, an induction cooktop is a stove top that uses electromagnetic energy only with compatible pots and pans. This current passes through coiled copper wire, heating the base of the pan directly, while the rest of the stove remains cool.

However, if you’re still getting to grips with how to use an induction cooktop, you might be wondering why your cooktop is beeping.

While a continuous beeping sound may seem alarming, there could be several possible reasons why.

Luckily, we’ve got the experts at hand to answer this common question, and offer top tips for happy induction cooking!

1. Using the wrong pots

Pans on top of induction cooktop (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Before you consider buying an induction cooker, you might need to invest in new, induction-friendly pots and pans to suit your new cooktop.

Induction cookware needs to be made of ferromagnetic material, such as cast iron, stainless steel, or carbon steel. If your cookware isn’t compatible, this can lead to a beeping sound.

"The cooker will beep when there is a problem,” states Glenn Lewis, the president of Mr. Appliance. “One of the many causes could be that you are using the wrong pans for the cooktop, or that there is water on the controls.

An error code could also indicate that something is mechanically wrong with your cooktop. Read and follow the instructions in the manufacturer's use and care manual included with your induction cooktop."

If you’re unsure, you can check the underside of your pans. It should specify if they are induction-safe or feature a logo with four loops of wires.

Another top tip is to hold a magnet underneath your cookware. “Hold a magnet to the bottom of your pot — if it doesn’t stick, the cooktop can’t heat it,” agrees Dennis Godynuk, Lead Appliance Expert at Comfort Appliance Repair.

“I had one customer in Nashville who bought fancy glass cookware, and he wondered why his cooktop kept beeping. A quick magnet test showed the glass-bottom pan wasn’t induction-ready, so swapping to a steel pan fixed it.”

Induction hob IKEA (Image credit: IKEA)

Another possible reason for your induction cooker beeping is when a pot or pan loses contact with the magnetic cooktop surface.

“A common cause for beeping is if the pan does not have enough contact with the magnetic cooktop surface,” advises Olivia Roszkowski, chef-instructor of Plant-Based Culinary Arts at the Institute of Culinary Education’s New York City.

“A good way to control this is to avoid lifting the pan when cooking. It is also important to use the right cookware for induction; pots and pans need to have an inner magnetic core, and if a pan without one is detected, the cooktop will alert you.”

One prime example of this happened when one of our writers tried to use her wok with an induction stove; because the bottom of the wok was curved, it didn't offer enough surface area for the stove to work.

3. An object or food spillages resting on the surface

SMEG Universal induction cooktop (Image credit: SMEG)

Induction cooktops are, for the most part, designed to be responsive. So if you hear a continuous beeping, this may indicate something on the cooktop that shouldn’t be there.

“An induction cooktop that is beeping continuously is a sign that there may be food, liquid, contaminants, or an object putting pressure on the cooktop’s control panel,” adds Emily Spaeter, Whirlpool Kitchen Brand Manager.

“This is typically caused by objects resting on the control panel or liquid or food spills on the control panel surface. To clear the beeping sound or audio coming from the induction cooker, clean and remove any food or liquid spills, debris, or objects on or near the control panel.

If the beeping or audio continues after cleaning the control panel, power down the unit by turning off the accompanying circuit breaker for one minute. Then, turn the unit on by turning on the accompanying circuit breaker.

Continue to monitor the cooktop for another minute to ensure the beeping does not restart. Additionally, when operating your induction cooktop, always refer to your unit’s specific user manual and safety instructions.”

If you want to ensure your cooktop remains spotless (and scratch-free), follow our best practices for cleaning an induction cooktop.

Similarly, a beeping sound could indicate an overheated pot or pan on the cooktop. This is especially the case when the cookware doesn’t have anything inside it.

“Beeping might also occur if the pot or pan gets overheated without anything inside it.” agrees Roszkowski. “Be sure to add the liquid, oil, or other items you plan to cook before the pan gets too hot to avoid beeping.”

Two induction pans on a GE Appliance induction cooktop (Image credit: GE Appliances)

If you’re still experiencing continuous beeping however, this could indicate voltage issues, sensor errors, child lock mode, or whether an internal reset is required.

To check such problems, it’s always best to read the instruction manual for your specific induction cooktop model.