I ditched my air fryer for a dual zone, but there’s one feature I’m missing

I’m often reluctant to jump onto the latest craze and invest in the latest gadget making the headlines. And I was exactly the same when it came to buying one of the best air fryers; I wondered what all the hype was about.

Recently, two years into my air-frying journey, and not regretting it for a minute, I felt ready to ditch my single-drawer air fryer and take the next step and upgrade to a dual zone.

However, I made one big mistake when ditching my single-basket air fryer for a dual zone, and I don’t want you to make it, too.

I was ready to upgrade

I use my air fryer every day, and it’s been a brilliant addition to my kitchen. Warming up leftovers, cooking crispy potatoes and grilling chicken, it has multiple purposes and saves me switching on my oven or using my griddle.

But although I love using the Cosori TurboBlaze Air Fryer, I found it frustrating as it only has one drawer. I’d be roasting a chicken, putting it to one side, cleaning out the drawer, to start over with roasting potatoes.

Two is still better than one

I hadn’t taken into account just how much cooking space I needed.

Enough was enough, and I cast it aside to try a two-drawer air fryer. But, it wasn’t until I started to use the Cuisinart AirTwin air fryer that I realised my mistake. I hadn’t taken into account just how much cooking space I needed.

While the dual air fryer gives me 5.2 quarts of capacity in each basket — which isn’t much less than the 6 quarts offered in my single air fryer — the basket shape is more restricted.

My favorite feature of my single air fryer is that the basket is square, allowing me to place a large chicken inside without squeezing up against the edges. However, the baskets in my dual air fryer are longer and narrower, making it awkward to cook some foods.

While this isn’t an issue in most cases, especially if you intend to cook smaller items, for instance, diced sweet potatoes or rashes of bacon will fit in a rectangular basket just as well as a square-shaped basket. But, it can be a problem when dealing with bigger foods.

So, for me, the mistake I made was buying a dual air fryer with the same sized baskets, as it lacked the flexibility I needed.

The solution

However, a simple solution will solve my air frying woes — and I want to share it with you before you make the same mistake I made.

Dual air fryers add a real boost to what and how you cook, and my mistake shouldn’t put you off upgrading. But, if I could go back and change my mind, I would choose a dual air fryer with different-sized baskets, such as the Philips 300 Series Dual Basket Air Fryer.

My advice is to think about what you want to cook in an air fryer and whether twin baskets will give you the capacity you need. If not, then consider opting for a dual-air fryer with different-sized baskets. It will give you the flexibility to cook that roast chicken when you want to, without resorting to using your oven.

Personally, I love the added capacity that a dual-air fryer offers, but it all depends on your circumstances and how you cook. If you’re still on the fence and debating, this article on the pros and cons of owning a dual-basket air fryer might help.