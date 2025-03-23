I'm so sick of everything being 'smart' — and the Dyson Airwrap i.d. I've been testing is the last straw

These days, it seems like everything has smart-this or AI-that. Not even beauty gadgets have escaped this: the Dyson Airwrap i.d., released August 2024, has a smart tech “AI” feature.

The madness doesn’t end there: the Airwrap i.d. links with the mobile app ‘MyDyson’ via Bluetooth. My phone can now control my hair dryer.

While I spent almost 3,000 words praising the Dyson Airwrap i.d. in my review , I just can’t get over the “AI” features: One is intelligent heat control (which I love), and one is “i.d. Curl,” an automated styling routine feature.

I say feature very loosely — it feels more like a gimmick to me. As much as I’ve loved playing with the Dyson Airwrap i.d., it has left me thinking — has smart tech gone too far?

Dyson Airwrap i.d.: AI, or just good ol' machine learning?

So my hair styler can connect to my phone and run at a certain heat for a set amount of time, then change heat? I can do that — I, too, am capable of clicking buttons.

What the Airwrap i.d. (and Dyson’s range of hair dryers) can do that I can’t, is constantly monitor air flow to prevent heat damage.

Cleverer than me?

Dyson itself says that the Airwrap “measures airflow temperature over 40 times a second, intelligently controlling the heating element to keep the temperature under 150°C (300°F)”. This is evidence of machine learning, where a gadget with a kind of miniature computer can adapt its processes based on its surroundings.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

While the i.d. Curl feature feels pretty smart, it doesn’t actually use AI. It's more like customized intelligence.

So there is some pretty concrete evidence of machine learning here. Let’s bring in the aforementioned “AI” gimmick, i.d. Curl. The introduction of i.d. Curl was basically the Airwrap i.d.’s main selling point upon its 2024 release.

i.d. Curl is effectively an automated system that uses machine learning to go through a set of processes. It ‘wraps’ (uses the Coanda effect to twirl hair around a barrel) your hair, ‘styles’ (uses heat to hold curl), and ‘cold shots’ (uses a flush of cold air to hold the curl), all for different lengths of time depending on your hair type and hair wetness.

I’m not going to lie, I do see a very good use case for the i.d. Curl feature. People with mobility issues will be able to cycle through heat and fan speeds without needing to go through extra steps. However, you still need to click the “i.d. Curl” button to activate the feature, so it doesn’t completely remove the need for manual adjustment.

(Image credit: Dyson / Tom's Guide)

To get an expert opinion, I spoke to Amanda Caswell, Tom’s Guide’s own AI writer, about the i.d. Curl feature.

“While the i.d. Curl feature feels pretty smart,” Amanda said, “It doesn’t actually use AI. It's more like customized intelligence.”

“In other words, it is a very intuitive tool. The algorithms naturally customize to adjust to your personal hair profile and the device figures out the best timing for wrapping, styling, and even when to hit it with a cold shot to lock in the curl. For lack of a better example, it's kind of like a smart thermostat — for your hair.”

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

So the Airwrap i.d. doesn’t really have “AI,” but it is a machine that learns. It is an intelligent hair styler, thanks to its heat control technology, and it can rifle through pre-programmed settings independently, which, again, is inherently intelligent. But do we actually need this?

Different strokes for different folks

I chatted to Tom’s Guide’s Homes Editor, Millie Fender, who’s had an Original Airwrap for about three years. “I can't say I've ever thought ‘Wow, this would really benefit from some AI!’,'" she said.

“But when I think about how AI usually functions in home products such as coffee makers and robot vacuums, what it typically translates to is a machine’s ability to learn and adapt to your routine and habits.”

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

But Millie pointed out that everyone has different hair textures. “We need to use hair tools differently, [and] I can't see AI functions being anything but a good thing.”

While not technically an AI function, the Dyson Airwrap i.d. has app compatibility in the form of MyDyson.

Dyson Airwrap i.d.: There's an app for that

When you first set up the Dyson Airwrap i.d., you fill out a little quiz on your hair type and hair goals. Then, the MyDyson app shows you a range of hair tutorials it’ll think will benefit you. As a result, everyone’s MyDyson app homepage will look a little different, but you can still scroll through and take a look at the range of tutorials.

(Image credit: Future / Dyson)

I asked Millie about how people learn to use the Airwrap, which is oft-criticized for its steep learning curve.

App-t education

I personally would prefer to get set up with guidance from the manufacturer and go from there.

“A lot of people struggle to know how to use their Airwrap,” she said. “There are YouTube and TikTok videos with millions of views that simply explain how to get the most out of these products, but I personally would prefer to get set up with guidance from the manufacturer and go from there.”

Thankfully, Dyson has sorted us out in this regard. I’m a huge fan of the tutorials on the MyDyson App, and I tried out a good chunk of them.

As I’m trying to master the messy, lived-in ‘90s blowout look, I mostly studied the ‘Voluminous and wavy’ tutorial. This picture here is a result of me following that tutorial.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / Erin Bashford)

When I asked Millie about how she learned to use her Airwrap, she said that she’s been to Dyson’s flagship store for an in-person class. “So if your app can teach you everything you'd learn from these sessions,” she continued, “And that’s tailored to your hair’s unique texture and needs, I think that’s a really great way of ensuring people are using these tools correctly.”

I completely agree. There’s no point spending $600 on a new hair tool and having no clue how to use it, or having to rely on third-party tutorials that might not be designed to show off the best features of the tool.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

When I asked Millie if she recommends current Dyson Airwrap Original or Complete owners to ditch their devices and upgrade, she said, “Definitely not. It took some trial and error, but I've got my routine down to a fine art now. However, if the steep learning curve of using a new tool has put you off buying until now, I think the Airwrap i.d. could be the answer to your prayers.”

So if you have a Dyson Airwrap Original or Complete, you might only want to upgrade if you’re super intrigued by the smart tech features. But as someone who uses her Airwrap i.d. every day, I don’t think it’s necessary.

The future is now

Just for fun, I asked our AI expert Amanda about where she sees AI in beauty tech going in the future.

Amanda said that she doesn’t anticipate robot stylists becoming mainstream anytime soon, she does think AI-driven tools will become more accessible to consumers.

“For example, AI-driven hair analysis apps,” she said, “to help evaluate hair conditions and recommend treatments. I could see AI analysis tools for the beauty industry as a whole such as thought that can assess individual skin needs and provide personalized skincare routines.”

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

There’s already evidence of this in a whole range of AI skincare apps with varying degrees of legitimacy.

I think, for now, I’m happy with just watching brand-created tutorials and figuring out hair care on my own. After all, isn’t it fun making decisions for ourselves and experimenting with new styles without being told what to do?