The new Dyson Airwrap i.d. is so good that it has me screaming, crying, throwing up

When I was writing my review of the Dyson Airwrap i.d., I couldn't believe how lucky I was. Not only do I get my hands on the best new tech, I also get to share great products with the world?

But now the dust has settled (metaphorically) and I'm basking in the post-review glow with my new favorite beauty product (again, metaphorically), I'm excited to continue using the Dyson Airwrap i.d. for the foreseeable future and undertake some long-term testing.

I'm halfway through growing out a perm, so my hair isn't exactly in the best shape it could be. It's dry, brittle, and prone to breakage. As a result, I'm wary of using heat, but with the Airwrap i.d., it's not extreme heat that's styling my hair, it's just air.

The Airwrap is a modern classic for a plethora of reasons, but here are just a few of mine. The Dyson Airwrap i.d. truly has me gagged.

Dyson Airwrap i.d.: $599 at Amazon The Dyson Airwrap is a classic because of just one reason: it's undeniably very good. The multi-styling tool uses vortexes and air to style hair, with none of the extreme heat I'd expect to see on traditional stylers like flat irons and curling wands. The Airwrap i.d. takes all of that and makes it better, with easy attachment switching, auto curling features, and new curling attachments.

Jack of all trades, but not master of none

Gone are the days of having five hair styling tools, all shoved unceremoniously in a box under my bed to be forgotten about for years. Apologies to my old hair dryers, flat irons, and curling wands, but your service is no longer required.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

While most jet hair dryers, flat irons, and curling wands can go for upwards of $200 each, the Dyson Airwrap i.d. has all that in one for the same cost. Obviously $600 is still a hefty price tag, but I never have to buy another styling tool again, which will save me $$$ in the long run.

And don't think just because the Airwrap i.d. can do it all, that means it doesn't excel at anything. Curling is a breeze with the new conical curling barrel, which has a narrowed point so you can curl all the way to the root. For those loose wave days, the classic 40mm wide barrel will give you that iconic Airwrap look.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I'm biased, but my favorite part of the Dyson Airwrap i.d. is the new (and bigger) round brush attachment. I used this to get that classic '90s blowout style, and it's a scorcher for bangs. This selfie is from the very first time I used the Airwrap i.d. — and I'd only watched one YouTube tutorial by this point.

(Image credit: Erin Bashford)

As you can see, my hair is pretty damaged. But the Dyson Airwrap i.d. truly tried its hardest, and for that I applaud it. Only a fairy godmother or dancing nude under the full moon could revive my haggard, parched locks, I know.

But, still, I think the Airwrap makes my hair look like it wants to die tomorrow instead of right now.

Up 'n' atom

Well, up and ion, because the Airwrap i.d. is an an ionic hair dryer that uses negatively-charged ions to reduce static and flyaways, but that doesn't really have the same ring to it, does it?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Not only does the hair dryer completely dry my hair in under 10 minutes (and 80% dry in way under 5), the ionic energy means that when I'm done, I don't have to spend the next hour tackling the platoon of frizz marching across my scalp.

But if your hair is uber static-prone, Dyson's handy flyaway tamer (that looks like a stylish paint roller) will make light work of smoothing those excited strands down.

Now I've used an ionic hair dryer, I don't think I can ever go back. I can't imagine dealing with the amount of static I did before getting the Airwrap — it's truly a life-changing experience.

My robot hairdresser

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / Erin Bashford)

Now, although I criticized this feature for being more of a gimmick than something actually useful, it does have some great use cases.

i.d. Curl is a feature that automatically wraps, styles (with heat), and cold shots each strand of hair during the curling process. This would be great for those with mobility issues or who struggle to switch between buttons quickly.

I achieved this result below using the i.d. Curl via the MyDyson app.

i.d. Curl basically has automatic fan and heat settings that it cycles through to curl and set your hair without users needing to manually adjust buttons. Here, let me show you.

(Image credit: Dyson / Tom's Guide)

As you can see from these screenshots, you can customize the styling time and heat/fan settings. I left mine on Dyson's default the first time I used it, but the second time I had soaking wet hair, so I upped the 'styling' time to around 20 seconds. Not only did this style my hair, but it dried it, too, resulting in one less step in my routine.

Although I didn't find myself reaching for this often, it's a good feature to have for those who need it.

Now that I have a Dyson Airwrap i.d., I don't see myself buying another styling tool for a long, long time. Actually, I'm so confident in that, that here's my offer: If I have to buy another hair styler in the next 5 years, I'll eat my bangs. How does that sound?