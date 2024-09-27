Beat Prime Day and save $80 on KitchenAid’s Artisan stand mixer

As a baking fanatic and Tom's Guide's resident home cooking expert, I love using my KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer to whip up a cake and bake tasty homemade loaves of bread. But even though I think they're worth it, there's no denying that investing in one of the best stand mixers can be pricey, which is why this $80 KitchenAid saving is an early Prime Day deal worth shouting out.

Right now, this KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart tilt-head stand mixer is reduced by $80 to $379 — a 17% saving on the list price of $459. The one catch? This deal is only available in a handful of colors including Blue Velvet and Dried Rose. It’s a great saving to make on a product that is built to last and will keep you busy making delicious treats in the kitchen for years.

As a homes writer, I've tried and tested stand mixers over the years, and nothing beats the performance, looks and reliability of a KitchenAid. I’ve owned one for over 10 years, and it’s still going strong.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-quart tilt-head Stand Mixer, Aqua Sky: was $459 now $379 (save $80) @ Amazon

This colorful KitchenAid stand mixer in Aqua Sky has a large-capacity mixing bowl, three attachments to knead, beat, and whip ingredients, and a pouring shield that prevents splashes. It’s super intuitive and has 10 speeds to ensure everything you’re mixing is blended perfectly. It also houses a central hub for extra attachments, including a pasta maker or spiralizer.

Is the KitchenAid Artisan worth it?

(Image credit: Future)

KitchenAid is a well-known and respected brand within the kitchen appliance industry that designs products that are robust, stylish, and colorful. Rather than keeping your KitchenAid stand mixer in a cupboard, it should be displayed loud and proud on your kitchen countertop.

While choosing your favorite color is a big decision, there's a lot more to enjoy underneath the surface. With a 5-quart stainless steel bowl, there’s plenty of capacity to batch bake several rounds of cookies or a couple of loaves of bread in one go.

Its tilt-head design allows clear access to the bowl, and is easily raised using a side lever. It has 10 speeds, with 5 main speeds and those in-between for fine-tuning — ensuring your mixing never misses a beat.

And with three beaters — a dough hook, flat beater, and wire whip — you’ve got anything covered, from mixing and kneading dough to beating and creaming cakes to whipping up heavy cream and light meringues. It also comes with a handy pouring shield to stop your countertop from becoming covered with flour and powdered sugar while giving you space to add further ingredients.

If you enjoy baking and are looking for a reliable appliance with great aesthetics, this KitchenAid stand mixer ticks all the boxes.