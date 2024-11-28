Act fast! This Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum is 50% off for Black Friday

The best robot vacuums are a smart and convenient way to tackle housework — without even having to lift a finger. And if you’re after a good deal before the holidays, there are already plenty on offer this Black Friday.

Right now, the Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum is just $299 from $599 on Amazon. And at half price, you’re making an impressive $300 saving — which is a great bargain not to be missed.

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum: was $599 now $299 at Amazon With a 50% discount, this makes this Shark robot vacuum a steal. With impressive suction power, this can easily pick up dirt, debris and pet hair on all floor types. It also has tons of features like Matrix Clean, precision mapping, AI voice control and a 60-day self-emptying capacity.

Shark is a top brand and makes some of the best vacuum cleaners we've tested. Their robot vacuums are no exception, and this Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum is jam packed with fantastic features needed to keep your home clean and spotless.

Equipped with impressive power to quickly clean up dirt, debris and pet hair, it comes with Matrix Clean. This essentially means the robotic vacuum cleans in a precision matrix grid, taking multiple passes over dirt and debris for deep cleaning coverage throughout your home that automatically increases power for heavy-duty messes.

As with all robot vacuums, you can control it remotely via an app that can be used with Alexa and Google Assistant to set your tracking routes and cleaning schedules. As well as great performance, it does a great job responding to voice commands — so you can simply put your feet up and let it do all the hard work. What’s more, the XL self-emptying vacuum's base can hold 60 days of dirt and debris, and has a decent battery life of 120 minutes to cover all spots.

And at just $299, the Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum is certainly value for money. So if you want to upgrade your cleaning regime, be sure you grab this deal while it lasts.