Get building with up to 42% off Lego sets with these early Black Friday deals

From Harry Potter to DC Comics, Amazon isn't waiting for November

Black Friday 2024 is only a few weeks away but we're already seeing some major discounts on Amazon ahead of the major sale. Right now, there are plenty of popular Lego deals worth snapping up on Amazon, with up to 42% off select builds.

While we expected to see some killer Lego bargains come November, we weren't anticipating the number of great finds to be had in the meantime. With sets ranging from fun game franchises to Lego Botanical sets and more, there's a build worth buying for every type of Lego fan. And with Christmas only a mere two months away, there's even time to nab a new and improved Lego Advent Calendar for this year.

To help get you started, we've rounded up six of the best Lego sets to shop before Black Friday, with sets from major franchises like DC Comics, Harry Potter and Super Mario making our list. Lego's Amazon storefront has a complete list of discounted sets to buy and build. But you better act fast — these deals are only available while stocks last!

Best early Black Friday Lego Deals

Lego Super Heroes DC Batman and The Bat-Pod Bike 76273
Lego Super Heroes DC Batman and The Bat-Pod Bike 76273: was AU$119.99 now AU$69 at Amazon AU

Save AU$50.99
Batman and DC Comics fans assemble. At 42% off RRP, this 713-piece set features a fully jointed collectable, 26cm tall Batman figure, complete with his Bat-Pod bike. Ideal for Lego fans aged 12 and up.

View Deal
Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2024 76438
Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2024 76438: was AU$59.99 now AU$45 at Amazon AU

Save AU$14.99
The festive season is almost here and these Harry Potter Lego Advent Calendars typically sell out like hotcakes come November. If you've got a young wizard in your life, zoom your broom and nab one of these 24-day sets right now for 25% off.

Other franchises are also just AU$45, including Lego Super Heroes Marvel Advent Calendar 2024 76293.

View Deal
Lego Iconic Cherry Blossoms 40725
Lego Iconic Cherry Blossoms 40725: was AU$22.99 now AU$15 at Amazon AU

Save AU$7.99
With over 11K positively glowing reviews on the listing, this simple set is ideal for flower enthusiasts with two pastel-hued cuttings of these iconic blooms. Each cherry blossom twig measures over 35 cm long, and comes with different coloured pieces to create your own unique stems.

Other floral sets of a similar nature are also down to AU$15, including Lego Iconic Roses 40460, Lego Iconic Daffodils 40747, Lego Iconic Sunflowers 40524 and Lego Iconic Lotus Flowers 40647.

View Deal
Lego Animal Crossing Isabelle's House Visit 77049
Lego Animal Crossing Isabelle's House Visit 77049: was AU$69.99 now AU$45 at Amazon AU

Save AU$24.99
Score 36% off this game franchise's set, depicting the beloved character Isabelle's house. The house comes with two minifigures, 389 pieces and hours of entertainment for any Animal Crossing fan. It even comes with a present on a balloon as a cute tie-in to the game. How fun!

View Deal
Lego Art Mona Lisa 31213
Lego Art Mona Lisa 31213: was AU$169.99 now AU$135 at Amazon AU

Save AU$34.99
Ever wanted to recreate the iconic Mona Lisa at home but your inner artist is lacking? Well, Lego's latest art set can help you do just that. This 1,503-piece set measures in at 43cm high and 30cm wide, making it the perfect DIY masterpiece to display in your home office.

View Deal
Lego Super Mario The Mighty Bowser 71411
Lego Super Mario The Mighty Bowser 71411: was AU$399.99 now AU$271.99 at Amazon AU

Save AU$128
Lego's The Mighty Bowser set is a 2807-piece build with a button-activated head, neck movement and a fireball shooter. Standing over 32cm tall, the buildable character model and battle platform are a must-have for any Super Mario Bros fan — now discounted by 32%.

View Deal
