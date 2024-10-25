Get building with up to 42% off Lego sets with these early Black Friday deals
From Harry Potter to DC Comics, Amazon isn't waiting for November
Black Friday 2024 is only a few weeks away but we're already seeing some major discounts on Amazon ahead of the major sale. Right now, there are plenty of popular Lego deals worth snapping up on Amazon, with up to 42% off select builds.
While we expected to see some killer Lego bargains come November, we weren't anticipating the number of great finds to be had in the meantime. With sets ranging from fun game franchises to Lego Botanical sets and more, there's a build worth buying for every type of Lego fan. And with Christmas only a mere two months away, there's even time to nab a new and improved Lego Advent Calendar for this year.
To help get you started, we've rounded up six of the best Lego sets to shop before Black Friday, with sets from major franchises like DC Comics, Harry Potter and Super Mario making our list. Lego's Amazon storefront has a complete list of discounted sets to buy and build. But you better act fast — these deals are only available while stocks last!
Best early Black Friday Lego Deals
Save AU$50.99
Batman and DC Comics fans assemble. At 42% off RRP, this 713-piece set features a fully jointed collectable, 26cm tall Batman figure, complete with his Bat-Pod bike. Ideal for Lego fans aged 12 and up.
Save AU$14.99
The festive season is almost here and these Harry Potter Lego Advent Calendars typically sell out like hotcakes come November. If you've got a young wizard in your life, zoom your broom and nab one of these 24-day sets right now for 25% off.
Other franchises are also just AU$45, including Lego Super Heroes Marvel Advent Calendar 2024 76293.
Save AU$7.99
With over 11K positively glowing reviews on the listing, this simple set is ideal for flower enthusiasts with two pastel-hued cuttings of these iconic blooms. Each cherry blossom twig measures over 35 cm long, and comes with different coloured pieces to create your own unique stems.
Other floral sets of a similar nature are also down to AU$15, including Lego Iconic Roses 40460, Lego Iconic Daffodils 40747, Lego Iconic Sunflowers 40524 and Lego Iconic Lotus Flowers 40647.
Save AU$24.99
Score 36% off this game franchise's set, depicting the beloved character Isabelle's house. The house comes with two minifigures, 389 pieces and hours of entertainment for any Animal Crossing fan. It even comes with a present on a balloon as a cute tie-in to the game. How fun!
Save AU$34.99
Ever wanted to recreate the iconic Mona Lisa at home but your inner artist is lacking? Well, Lego's latest art set can help you do just that. This 1,503-piece set measures in at 43cm high and 30cm wide, making it the perfect DIY masterpiece to display in your home office.
Save AU$128
Lego's The Mighty Bowser set is a 2807-piece build with a button-activated head, neck movement and a fireball shooter. Standing over 32cm tall, the buildable character model and battle platform are a must-have for any Super Mario Bros fan — now discounted by 32%.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Lucy Scotting is a digital content writer for Tom’s Guide in Australia, primarily covering NBN and internet-related news. Lucy started her career writing for HR and staffing industry publications, with articles covering emerging tech, business and finance. In her spare time, Lucy can be found watching sci-fi movies, working on her dystopian fiction novel or hanging out with her dog, Fletcher.