Get building with up to 42% off Lego sets with these early Black Friday deals

Black Friday 2024 is only a few weeks away but we're already seeing some major discounts on Amazon ahead of the major sale. Right now, there are plenty of popular Lego deals worth snapping up on Amazon, with up to 42% off select builds.

While we expected to see some killer Lego bargains come November, we weren't anticipating the number of great finds to be had in the meantime. With sets ranging from fun game franchises to Lego Botanical sets and more, there's a build worth buying for every type of Lego fan. And with Christmas only a mere two months away, there's even time to nab a new and improved Lego Advent Calendar for this year.

To help get you started, we've rounded up six of the best Lego sets to shop before Black Friday, with sets from major franchises like DC Comics, Harry Potter and Super Mario making our list. Lego's Amazon storefront has a complete list of discounted sets to buy and build. But you better act fast — these deals are only available while stocks last!

Best early Black Friday Lego Deals